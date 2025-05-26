One Piece chapter 1150 spoilers: Imu flexes their Conqueror's Haki as Dorry and Brogy become Elbaph's kings

Following Imu’s appearance in the previous issue, fans were expecting the One Piece chapter 1150 spoilers to focus primarily on what the ruler of the world’s next moves would be. Unofficially leaked earlier this week via reputable sources, the latest spoilers suggest exactly that, seeing Imu display frightening powers such as Conqueror’s Haki and more.

The One Piece chapter 1150 spoilers also saw Imu introduce a new frightening power, which may explain some of the abilities the Holy Knights and Gorosei have displayed. Unsurprisingly, this also leads to the situation on Elbaph getting even more dangerous, suggesting the Monster Trio and co may soon return to the Sun World.

One Piece chapter 1150 spoilers see Imu use a “Devil’s Contract” to make Dorry and Brogy immortal

Trending

One Piece chapter 1150 spoilers begin with the issue’s title, which is alleged to be “Domi Reversi” here. No further explanation is provided here, but it may be a reference to some dialogue in the issue, likely spoken by Imu if this is the case. The spoilers then address the issue’s cover story, which continues Yamato’s pilgrimage across Wano. Excitingly, the story seemingly ends here, with Yamato returning Shimotsuki Yasuie’s sword to Hakumai.

Spoilers then address the issue’s story, claiming it begins with Imu (as Gunko) unleashing a massive burst of Conqueror’s Haki which knocks out both the adult Giants and the children. The phrasing here excitingly suggests that it’s Imu’s Conqueror’s Haki rather than Gunko’s, which would officially confirm them as a user for the first time. Dorry, Brogy, and the Giant Warrior Pirates who did not faint from this blast of Conqueror’s Haki then try to attack Imu.

However, One Piece chapter 1150 spoilers claim Imu “uses a magic book” to summon knives and guns. It’s unclear based on initial spoilers where Imu gets this book from, but this will likely be elaborated on in full summary spoilers. In any case, Imu shoots these knives and guns at Brogy, injuring one of his arms. Imu then says that since Elbaph has no king currently, Dorry and Brogy will become its new rulers.

Expand Tweet

Imu then uses a technique which is called “Devil’s Contract” in initial spoilers. This apparently transforms Dorry and Brogy into demons with great strength and immortality, in exchange for a small portion of their lifespan. While the initial spoilers don’t say the word “portion” here, this is likely a clerical error which was meant to include the word “portion.” It also seems likely that this “Devil’s Contract” is how both the Gorosei and the Holy Knights gained their immortality.

One Piece chapter 1150 spoilers then claim the issue ends with Imu commanding a demon army composed of Giants who have been transformed into “Giant devils.” Spoilers also claim that the “MMA” dream monsters which were created with Saint Rimoshifu Killingham created are also now under Imu’s command. Imu’s intent is allegedly to use these forces, the Giants of which are now roughly the size of Oars, to kill off Jarul for an unknown reason.

Spoilers end by once again reaffirming that the series will not be on break after chapter 1150’s official release on Monday, June 2, 2025 in Japan. However, following chapter 1151’s subsequent official release on Monday, June 9, 2025, it’s likely that mangaka Eiichiro Oda will take a break week per his typical release cadence.

