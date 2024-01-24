10 most shocking Luffy moments before the Egghead Arc that One Piece fans still can't process

One Piece has a lot of memorable Luffy moments that still live in people's minds and it makes sense, considering he is not only the protagonist but also the captain of the Straw Hats. People have seen Luffy grow from a nobody on the seas to a full-blown Yonko and one of the most important individuals in that world, so it makes sense that he has some memorable moments across the series.

Of course, there are more than 10 Luffy moments across the One Piece series that deserve recognition but the ones listed here are some of the most prominent. It is also worth pointing out that these moments are either cool and exciting to watch or very powerful from a storytelling perspective.

10 Luffy moments in the One Piece series that still amazes the fandom

1. Red Roc vs. Kaido

A memorable moment in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation).

The Wano arc was a significant storyline for the One Piece anime because it was the first time that the series was getting the animation treatment that it deserved for so many years, and very few Luffy moments capture that like his Red Roc attack during his battle against Kaido.

This was a huge moment not only for the visual spectacle that was the attack in the anime, but also because it represented Luffy in his first big battle against a Yonko and cemented his ambition to become the King of the Pirates and free the people of Wano.

2. Stopping Doflamingo

One of Luffy's best moments (Image via Toei Animation).

It's often said that a protagonist is only as good as his or her villains, and Doflamingo definitely raised the standard of what an antagonist could be in One Piece. The character had appeared here and there throughout the series, but it was during the Dressrosa arc that he cemented his place as arguably the franchise's best villain thus far.

This only made Luffy's entrance during their fight all the more memorable as the Straw Hats' captain stopped Doflamingo's foot as he was about to step on Trafalgar Law, someone who has a long history of being abused and traumatized by the ruler of Dressrosa. In that regard, Luffy's actions carry a lot of symbolism and this is widely regarded as one of his coolest moments.

3. His entire fight against Katakuri

One of the best fights in the series (Image via Toei Animation).

One Piece is not a series that stands out due to its fighting choreography or the creativity of the strategies the characters use to win, but there is no denying that Luffy's battle with Katakuri is one of the finest in the entire story. It was also a fitting conclusion to the Whole Cake arc.

Part of what makes this battle so interesting and one of the best Luffy moments is how both characters begin to respect one another as the conflict progresses. It fleshes out Katakuri's character and gives him a lot more dimensions than what the rest of the Big Mom Pirates get during this arc.

4. Gear 5

One Piece's big moment of 2023 (Image via Toei Animation).

Regardless of opinions on the transformation itself and how it fits within the established canon, the Gear 5 power-up was one of those Luffy moments that is going to be discussed for decades regarding the One Piece series. It marked a before and after for the character and the story as a whole, which is something that fans discuss even to this very day.

Kaido had killed Luffy but this was the moment when the latter had a Devil Fruit Awakening and it was revealed that he is the holder of the Hito-Hito no Mi, which is connected to the Sun God, Nika. This was a significant retcon of Luffy's abilities, granting him "the power of imagination" and getting a new transformation that allowed him to defeat the tyrant of Wano.

5. Punching the Celestial Dragon

Another one of those iconic Luffy moments (Image via Toei Animation).

The Celestial Dragons have been one of the plights of the One Piece universe, ruling over civilians in selfish and cruel manners. This was shown during the Sabaody arc when Hatchan was severely wounded by one of the Celestial Dragons and the latter just gloated, celebrating the former's misery.

Luffy punching that Celestial Dragon was probably one of the most iconic moments in the series and, in hindsight, one that made a lot of sense for his character. After all, while Luffy has always been reckless, this moment could also have been a flashback of Sabo's apparent death at the hands of another Celestial Dragon when they were kids, so the Straw Hats captain probably had a grudge to begin with.

6. Ace's death

Ace dying at the hands of Akainu in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

The way Ace's death in Marineford was handled has been a matter of criticism from One Piece fans for years, who argue that the way the character died was handled poorly. A lot of fans have felt that Ace's U-turn to face Akainu at the eleventh hour because of a fairly obvious taunt was executed awkwardly.

Be that as it may, regardless of how the moment happened, Ace's death and final words to Luffy are something that scarred the latter for a long time. Luffy had fought so much to save his brother until that point and to have him die in his arms was certainly a painful moment to witness.

7. Beating Bellamy to a pulp

This sequence may not rank high among One Piece fans when it comes to the best Luffy moments but is a very good snapshot of who he is as a person and as a pirate. Bellamy served as a solid contrast to the protagonist as the former was a nihilist who didn't believe in dreams and the city of Skypiea, which is something that goes against the themes of the story.

Furthermore, Bellamy spent most of his time in this arc taunting and punching the likes of Luffy and Zoro, so having the Straw Hats captain give him the beating of a lifetime felt satisfying. In fact, the punch was so effective that Bellamy began to change after their encounter.

8. Giving his hat to Nami

One of the most iconic scenes in One Piece history (Image via Toei Animation).

There is a common perception in the anime community that the East Blue portion of One Piece is a slow burner, and while that may make sense, moments such as Luffy giving Nami his hat are extremely memorable. A lot of fans have even mentioned that they got hooked on the series because of this scene.

As Nami is scammed by Arlong after years of serving him so she could free her island, she has a breakdown and asks Luffy to help her while crying. Luffy agrees and puts his hat - his most important possession - on her head, which is the moment when Nami fully becomes a member of the crew.

9. Luffy's breakdown with Jinbe

Jinbe supporting Luffy after Ace's death (Image via Toei Animation).

Some may argue that this scene is more important to elevate Jinbe's character and his connection with Luffy but this is a big moment to give the former more layers and some growth. Luffy as a character can be fairly static and unwavering, so it was refreshing to see him deal with the aftermath of Ace's death and even going as far as having an emotional breakdown.

This scene in One Piece is a very good example of how people deal with the loss of loved ones and how they must keep pushing forward no matter the circumstances. It is arguably one of the best scenes Eiichiro Oda has written throughout his career.

10. Gear 2

The most iconic power-up in One Piece history (Image via Toei Animation).

While the Gear 5 transformation has gained a lot of notoriety in recent times, the Gear 2 power-up is still the most iconic in One Piece history. It was a pivotal moment for the character of Luffy, since it was his first power-up and his display during the Enies Lobby arc was truly memorable.

Despite coming at the cost of weakening his body after the use runs out, Gear 2 remains one of the best transformations of the entire series and the first time Luffy used it has become a staple moment of the franchise as a whole.

Final thoughts

Monkey D. Luffy has had a lot of memorable moments across the One Piece series. There are several more beyond the ones listed here that deserve recognition but the aforementioned 10 moments were regarded as the most prominent involving his character and the impact that they had on the audience.