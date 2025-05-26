One Piece chapter 1150 hints at Oda introducing magic and more

Following Imu’s arrival on Elbaph in chapter 1149, fans are understandably desperate for any One Piece chapter 1150 hints which the series’ leaker community is willing to provide. Thankfully, leakers are seemingly as excited about the upcoming issue as readers are, sharing how incredible and unbelievable it is in several posts.

Many leakers are also posting legitimate One Piece chapter 1150 hints rather than just their reactions, giving fans some idea of what to expect from the issue’s events. Arguably the most significant of these hints is the idea that magic will be introduced into the series’ power system, which is all but confirmed via an especially obvious and overt hint.

One Piece chapter 1150 hints leave fans wanting more with apparent confirmation of magic in next issue

As mentioned above, the most significant One Piece chapter 1150 hints are two which very clearly and overtly suggest magic will be confirmed in the series’ issue. The first is a GIF posted by lead series leaker and X (formerly Twitter) user @Mugiwara_23 (Redon), which sees a book with a purple glowing light emanating from it. The alt text for the GIF reads “Spell Book GIF,” effectively confirming Redon’s intent is to communicate the presence of magic in the issue.

Further supporting this is a post by @WorstGenHQ (Worst Gen), another reputable leaker and news source for the series, which features a GIF of a Grimoire from Black Clover. More specifically, it’s protagonist Asta’s five-leaf clover Grimoire. In-series, the fifth leaf of a clover is said to represent the devil. Fans are likewise taking this to not only mean that magic will be introduced in chapter 1150, but magic of a very dark and sinister nature.

This interpretation is further supported by one of many additional One Piece chapter 1150 hints, also posted by Worst Gen. This hint features a snapshot of a drawing from mangaka Eiichiro Oda stylized after an eight-bit video game. The original drawing sees Luffy fighting some sort of devilish creature while Nami is held captive by its minions below. However, Worst Gen’s post crops out Luffy and Nami, leaving only this devilish creature and its minions in view.

Understandably, many are taking this as commentary on the true identity of Imu and the nature of the powers bestowed to the Holy Knights, i.e. their minions. Were Imu and the Holy Knights revealed as wielding some sort of dark magic in the coming issue, this portrayal of them would likewise fall in line with this reveal.

Unfortunately, there are no other One Piece chapter 1150 hints which seem to explicitly comment on the issue’s narrative or events. Most others seem to be reactions of either excitement, disbelief, or specifically praising Oda for whatever happens. One exception to this is another post by Redon, which sees a double-barrel shotgun being loaded. While its meaning is unclear given the other hints, it could suggest a sort of counterattack being mounted.

Final thoughts

One Piece chapter 1150 may reveal the secret behind Imu and the Gorosei's monstrous forms and more (Image via Toei Animation)

Although there are usually many ways to interpret the hints for each issue, chapter 1150’s teasers seem to be an exception. Clearly, some major power system or ability on the part of Imu and the Holy Knights will be revealed in chapter 1150. Although it’s likely that there are other significant events in the issue, this certainly seems to be its biggest highlight based on commentary from leakers so far.

