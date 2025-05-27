One Piece Live Action season 2 teases Chopper's arrival at Netflix Tudum in latest video

Tuesday, May 27, 2025 saw One Piece Live Action season 2 tease the arrival of Tony Tony Chopper at the Netflix Tudum 2025 event in a new video featuring the Straw Hat crew. This video was uploaded to the official X (formerly Twitter) account for Netflix’s live-action adaptation of mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s original series of the same name.

While Chopper wasn’t present in the latest One Piece Live Action season 2 video itself, he’s very clearly teased in its final scenes via the appearance and sound of hoofprints. Likewise, this leads directly into info for the Netflix Tudum 2025 event, which is set to begin live on Netflix starting at 8 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Chopper’s debut at Netflix Tudum 2025 all but confirmed via latest One Piece Live Action season 2 video

The latest One Piece Live Action season 2 video begins with a brief clip of the Straw Hats announcing their intent to sail to the Grand Line. The video begins with Luffy snoring while asleep and Nami waking him up, asking him what he’s doing sleeping at the foot of her bed. Luffy then explains his intent to have a “slumber party” with the crew so they could bond, prompting Sanji, Usopp, and Zoro to walk in.

The crew then sets up everything they need for a movie, including a bowl of popcorn which Luffy hilariously shares as little of as possible. As the projector begins counting down, Nami asks what they’re watching, which prompts the live-action series’ logo to appear on screen. The screen then cuts to black before sketched hoofprints are seen, matching with the clacking of hooves on solid ground. The video then ends with the aforementioned Tudum 2025 info.

Clearly, this video is intended to build hype for fans’ first full look at Tony Tony Chopper. Likewise, the video all but confirms that this first look will come during One Piece Live Action season 2’s presence at the Netflix Tudum 2025 event. While fans are expecting more than just a look at Chopper, it’s clear that Netflix intends to at least give fans this.

More likely than not, however, this will be done via a full trailer for the second season, which has yet to be released going into the event. Fans are also anticipating a release date for the second season to be revealed given that production on the second season has wrapped for several months.

The first season of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Oda’s manga was released in August 2023, and met with generally positive reviews. Oda’s manga began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 1997, where it is still ongoing today but progressing through its Final Saga.

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More