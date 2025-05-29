Toei Animation, MLB announce One Piece game night for LA Dodgers in July 2025

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 saw Toei Animation and the MLB officially announce the next One Piece themed game night for the LA Dodgers’ game against the Chicago White Sox. The game is currently scheduled for Thursday, July 3, 2025 at 7:10 PM Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), and will feature various events and merchandise themed around the franchise.

It was also announced that after the game ends, the One Piece game night will be concluded with a special drone show featuring fan-favorite characters from mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s series. This latest announcement marks the continuation of an ongoing collaboration between the MLB and the franchise, with several other similar events having occurred or been announced.

LA Dodgers’ One Piece game night to give out co-branded straw hats to first 40,000 fans in attendance

Per the official press release from the MLB, the LA Dodgers’ One Piece game night will feature a variety of activities in and around the stadium themed around the series. It has also been confirmed that the first 40,000 fans in attendance will receive special co-branded straw hats themed around both the series and the Dodgers team. These supplies are said to be limited, hence only the first 40,000 fans in attendance are eligible to receive them.

As mentioned above, the night will end with a special drone show featuring beloved characters from the series. This unique event is a first in the ongoing collaborations between the MLB and Oda’s anime and manga franchise. Oda also drew a special illustration of Luffy to celebrate the collaboration. He’s seen wearing a Dodgers Jersey over a blue long sleeve, using his Gum-Gum Fruit powers to throw a ball. He’s also wearing a Dodgers hat over his iconic straw hat.

The first game night themed after Oda's series in the ongoing collaboration between the MLB and Toei Animation began with the Boston Red Sox in August 2024. Since then, the Straw Hats have returned to Fenway Park to collaborate with the Red Sox again in May 2025. The Seattle Mariners also collaborated with Oda’s franchise in April 2025. At each of these three prior collaborations, unique and specially themed merchandise was given to attendees.

Oda’s franchise has also collaborated with other sports leagues in recent years, such as the NFL’s LA Rams in December 2023. The franchise also recently collaborated with the NBA’s LA Lakers in February 2025. Additionally, the series collaborated with the Las Vegas Sphere venue first in June 2024, and once again in May 2025.

Oda’s manga began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 1997, where it is still ongoing today as the world’s best-selling manga series of all time. Toei Animation began a television anime adaptation in October 1999, which is also still ongoing today. Netflix is producing both a live-action adaptation of Oda’s original manga series, and an anime readaptation of the series alongside Wit Studio.

