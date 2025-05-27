Viz Media officially acquires One Punch Man season 3 for distribution

Tuesday, May 27, 2025 saw Viz Media officially announce their acquisition of One Punch Man season 3 for distribution via their official X (formerly Twitter) and other social media accounts. While the announcement itself didn’t reveal any new promotional material or info beyond Viz’s acquisition, it did promise “more info to come,” which will likely be some major news.

Viz Media’s posts to their various social media accounts likewise included previously revealed One Punch Man season 3 promotional material, such as the official trailer and a key visual. Viz’s acquisition of the series confirms that the company will be responsible for its international distribution, including for both streaming and home video.

One Punch Man season 3 to be licensed and distributed internationally by Viz Media

While fans may think this latest One Punch Man season 3 news is inconsequential, it’s very influential in terms of how the television anime series will be released. Arguably the most notable impact of this news is it all but confirming that the upcoming sequel series will not be streamed on Crunchyroll. Typically speaking, most Viz Media anime series stream on Hulu and Disney+ internationally due to licensing agreements and stronger business relationships.

In turn, those fans who were expecting it to be on Crunchyroll will now need to begin considering other options. This includes purchasing the series on home video after its completion rather than streaming it weekly. Likewise, this news confirms that the series will be available on home video via Viz Media’s distribution channels. This includes their online stores, as well as retailers the company has a relationship with.

This One Punch Man season 3 news is also significant for what fans can expect from the anime in terms of subtitling and overall distribution reliability. It also all but confirms that, if an English dub does come for the series, it’s likely to be significantly delayed from the original Japanese language version. While speculative, this approach is typical of anime licensed by the company, and will presumably be the case here likewise.

The third season of the beloved television anime series is officially confirmed for an October 2025 release window. It was previously announced that the 2025 release year was chosen as a means of celebrating the television anime adaptation’s tenth anniversary. J.C. Staff is returning from the second season to animate the third, with Madhouse having produced the first. Several notable cast members are returning, such as the voices of Saitama, Garou, and Dr. Genus.

The series serves as the adaptation of the original manga series of the same name written by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata. This version of the series began serialization on Shueisha’s Tonari no Young Jump website in June 2012, where it is still ongoing today. The manga has been collected into 33 compilation volumes so far, of which 31 are either currently available or planned for release in English.

