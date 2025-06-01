One Piece chapter 1150: Holy Knights heal up as Imu makes Brogy and Dorry Elbaph's demonic kings

Following Imu’s arrival on Elbaph in the previous issue, One Piece chapter 1150 was expected to see them make whatever moves against the Giants that they were planning. Officially released earlier this weekend, the latest installment did indeed see this transpire, but much differently and more drastically than fans could’ve predicted.

What One Piece chapter 1150 did not focus on in significant ways were previously established plotlines, such as the status of Scopper Gaban and Tony Tony Chopper. Monkey D. Luffy and the others in the Underworld were also not present in this latest installment, a disappointment to fans eagerly awaiting their reappearance.

One Piece chapter 1150 officially cements Imu as one of the series’ strongest characters

One Piece chapter 1150: Demonic form

One Piece chapter 1150, titled Domi Reversi, begins with the issue’s cover story continuing Yamato’s pilgrimage across Wano. They’re seen finally returning Shimotsuki Yasuie’s sword to Enma Shrine in Hakumai, with Page One and Ulti in tow. While the cover story calls their pilgrimage complete, it’s currently unclear if this will be the cover story’s last chapter. The issue’s story begins with some Giants finally arriving at the kidnapped children’s location.

They try to rescue the children while expressing their shock at Imu (who is possessing Gunko) floating in the air. However, they’re stabbed by Saint Shepherd Sommers’ invisible thorns and unable to save them. Imu then unleashes a massive blast of Conqueror’s Haki, which covers a large portion of Elbaph’s Sun World. This causes the children and many adult Giants to be knocked out, even those back in the village by Aurust Castle.

One Piece chapter 1150’s brief focus on the Giants in the village also sees Elder Jarul looking angrily at the sky, as if recognizing this Conqueror’s Haki personally. Focus then shifts back to Imu, who uses a magic circle to fire some sort of projectile weapon at the Giants by the children. Imu is also seen having grown two large black wings and an arrow-shaped tail from Gunko’s body, and is now wielding a large trident.

Imu seemingly heals the Holy Knights in One Piece chapter 1150 (Image via Toei Animation)

They say they won’t permit a rebellion before asking Saint Rimoshifu Killingham if this is all his dream monsters have to offer. The Holy Knight disputes this, clarifying that he has made many “Nightmare Fissures,” which are still open and will continuously create monsters. He also clarifies that he can revive them at will since they have no concept of death. Imu then orders Saint Shepherd Sommers, who is now healing, to guide the children in Gunko’s absence.

One Piece chapter 1150 sees the captive Straw Hats discuss recent events briefly while Nico Robin tries to escape her shackles. She calls it unbearable to sit there and do nothing while looking at the burning library. As Sommers continues healing, Imu stresses the need to establish an authority in Elbaph with whom they can negotiate. Sommers agrees while cursing Gaban for the painful attacks as his hand regenerates slowly.

As Dorry, Brogy, and the Giant Warrior Pirates charge at Imu, they declare Dorry and Brogy the new kings of Elbaph. Brogy then grabs Imu in his hand and tells the others to go ahead. Imu tells him to find Jarul and kill him before raising his head up high to the people of Elbaph and proclaiming himself and Dorry as the new kings. As they say this, they summon a magic book from which a shotgun and a knife are conjured.

One Piece chapter 1150: Switching sides

Expand Tweet

One Piece chapter 1150 sees Brogy respond that Imu doesn’t call the shots in their homeland of Elbaph. They stab his hand in response to free themselves before aiming the massive shotgun at his left wrist and firing, completely severing it. They add that this matter can’t be left unsettled while ordering him to accept their godly power. Imu then summons a magic circle in their hand and says Brogy will cast aside his lifespan for an immortal body and unprecedented strength.

They add that he won’t be bound by reason or common sense anymore and will instead reach the pinnacle of existence by becoming a demon. As they say this and cast a spell called “A Coeurl: Demonic Contract,” a pentagram in a magic circle appears beneath Brogy. He begins sinking into it before Imu says “Domi Reversi,” causing the circle to flip over and Brogy with it. Brogy then emerges from the circle with four fangs and an evil look in his eye.

One Piece chapter 1150 then reveals his full appearance, seeing him grow to a massive size comparable to Oars. He also now has two black horns and a pair of black leathery wings in addition to his fangs. His axe has also become a massive double-bladed weapon, and he’s able to use his left hand despite it still being severed from his body. Brogy then begins attacking his comrades while laughing and saying he feels like he can do anything.

Jarul is officially made Imu's next target in One Piece chapter 1150 (Image via Toei Animation)

It’s then revealed that Dorry has also been transformed to a similar size and with similar new features; however, his weapon is instead a trident with the middle prong being a sword. They express a desire to go kill Jarul, which their subordinates try to argue against. However, they’re also transformed into similar states due to standing between Dorry and Brogy. Those who are unaffected order a retreat as the issue reveals Imu’s incredible army.

In addition to the demonic Giants, One Piece chapter 1150 reveals that Imu has taken control of Killingham’s dream monsters and transformed them too. Imu calls this the true power of Elbaph before saying he won’t lay waste to the nation but rule over it. The issue ends with a shift in focus to Jarul, who refuses to run away despite the other Giants urging him to do so.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

With how dire the situation has gotten, fans are expecting the upcoming release to see Monkey D. Luffy and co return to the Sun World. Fans are also expecting to finally learn what truly happened to King Harald, with many suspecting it’s related to Imu’s frightening and powerful abilities. In any case, fans can expect a massive fight as Imu’s new army mobilizes in chapter 1151.

