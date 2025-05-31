One Piece chapter 1150 revealed Mariejois' national secret treasure (& nobody noticed)

One Piece chapter 1150 has delivered one of the most shocking revelations in recent memory, potentially unveiling the long-theorized national treasure of Mariejois that Donquixote Doflamingo once spoke of.

Imu demonstrates unprecedented power through a mysterious magic book, transforming the mighty Giant Warrior Pirates into demonic servants. Thus, fans are connecting dots that paint a terrifying picture of the World Government's ultimate weapon.

The emergence of this mystical artifact raises questions about its true nature and whether it represents the secret treasure that could "shake the world to its very core."

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Imu's demonic arsenal revealed in One Piece chapter 1150

In One Piece chapter 1150, Imu shows a magical book that defies the known limits of Haki and Devil Fruits, introducing a new magical system. Using its power, Imu summons weapons and transforms the Giant Warrior Pirates into towering Demon Giants akin to Oars. These beings become immortal monsters, entirely loyal to Imu.

The book appears to use spells or contracts that alter a person’s nature and allegiance, granting power at a grave cost. This marks a major shift in the series’ power scale, unveiling Imu’s ability to command overwhelming forces through magic rather than traditional One Piece systems.

The Doflamingo connection

Imu’s magic book gains deeper meaning when linked to Doflamingo’s warning about Mariejois’s national treasure. Doflamingo sought Law’s Ope Ope no Mi to perform the immortality surgery, believing immortality was essential to unlock the treasure’s full potential. If the book requires lifespan as payment for its power, then only an immortal could use it freely.

This explains Doflamingo’s obsession and suggests that Imu may have already combined the two—wielding the book without consequence. Such power would allow Imu to dominate for centuries, reshape armies, and maintain control over the World Government, rendering them virtually untouchable.

A new age of magic in One Piece

One Piece chapter 1150 introduces a true magical system, marking a shift in the series’ power dynamics. Unlike Devil Fruits, the magic book operates by different, possibly darker rules. If this book is the national treasure Doflamingo referenced, it could be the World Government’s ultimate weapon—capable of transforming entire populations into loyal demonic armies.

This power explains the Celestial Dragons' unchecked arrogance. Moreover, the book’s ability to create "immortal monsters" hints at alternative paths to eternal life, possibly explaining the longevity of top government figures—achieved not through the Ope Ope no Mi, but at the cost of one's humanity.

Conclusion

Imu as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1150 may have quietly revealed one of the series' greatest mysteries while setting the stage for final conflict. If Imu's magic book is indeed the national treasure Doflamingo spoke of, then the Straw Hats face an enemy who wields not just political power but genuine magical authority over life and death itself.

The combination of immortality and unlimited magical ability makes Imu potentially the most formidable opponent in One Piece history. As the series approaches its climax, this revelation suggests that defeating the World Government will require more than strength or strategy. It may demand confronting the very forces of darkness that have corrupted the world for centuries.

