The Giants' connection to Sun God Nika teases a hidden theme in One Piece

Eiichiro Oda interlaces hidden thematic elements in One Piece which remain undetected until they become apparent and alter the viewers' perception of the narrative. The Giants of Elbaph exhibit a pattern of sun symbolism which becomes apparent when analyzed throughout the series.

From Oars Jr.'s imposing stature at Marineford to the cryptic historical erasure orchestrated by Harold and the World Government, there appears to be a connection between Giants, particularly Ancient Giants, and the legendary Sun God Nika.

This connection may explain why certain powers have worked so diligently to suppress Giant history and sever their cultural ties to sunlight and freedom.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

The Giants’ Solar Heritage in One Piece: How height, Sun, and Nika threaten the World Government’s control?

The connection between Oars Jr.'s massive form at Marineford and his proximity to the sun provides significance when examined with other Giant characters' sun-affiliated stories. The Giants in One Piece are frequently shown to revere the sun because of their strong cultural connections to solar deities. The link becomes more important when Joy Boy is revealed to be Nika, the Sun God.

The Ancient Giants, with their extraordinary height placing them physically closer to the sun, may have shared a special relationship with Nika that the World Government deemed dangerous enough to eradicate. Harold's deal with the World Government to recruit Elbaph while simultaneously working to exterminate Ancient Giant bloodlines suggests a calculated effort to control and reshape Giant culture.

This systematic erasure of their history–which ironically led to the creation of libraries – appears targeted specifically at severing their connection to Nika and the ideals he represents. The World Government's determination to eliminate this link suggests a fear that Giants might remember or rediscover their allegiance to the Sun God and the principles of freedom he embodies.

Vegapunk's revelation that the world was once connected presents another critical piece of this puzzle. In this old unified world, Ancient Giants would have been more commonplace, potentially serving as Nika's most prominent allies due to their literal and symbolic proximity to the sun.

Their near extinction wasn't merely coincidental but likely a deliberate purge of those who sided with Joy Boy and his vision of an interconnected, free world. Oars' legendary feat of "pulling continents" may have been an attempt to restore this original connected world after the Great Kingdom's fall.

The stretching motif present in Sun God Nika's powers finds a fascinating parallel in the culture of Long Ring Long Land, where bamboo stretches skyward toward the sun, and inhabitants like Tonjit philosophize that "stretching allows them to live life to the fullest."

This concept of stretching toward freedom, toward the sun, creates a thematic resonance with Luffy's rubber powers and the very essence of pirate freedom that drives the protagonist's journey. The recurring motif of height being associated with proximity to the sun transcends mere physical description in One Piece—it represents liberation, and resistance against oppression.

Joy Boy, the first pirate according to some theories, stretched literally and metaphorically beyond boundaries, embodying the sun's qualities. The World Government's systematic efforts to disconnect Giants from their solar heritage suggests they understand this symbolism all too well.

Conclusion

As the Elbaph arc approaches, these connections between Giants, the Sun God Nika, and themes of freedom will likely move from subtext to text. The Giants' cultural memory, even if suppressed, may hold crucial keys to understanding Joy Boy's original mission and the true purpose of the One Piece treasure itself.

In the world where stretching toward the sun represents the ultimate freedom, the Giants' ancient connection to Nika may prove instrumental in the final liberation Luffy seeks to bring to the world.

