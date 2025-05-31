The God Valley Incident's true events may have been teased in latest One Piece spoilers

One Piece's God Valley has been the subject of scrutiny. Its apparent reality was revealed during the Egghead arc. Although the apparent reality dictates that Garp's efforts in protecting the Celestial Dragons ended up in a three-way standoff between him, the Roger Pirates, and the Rocks Pirates.

This standoff resulted in the death of Rock D. Xebec, as well as the disbandment of the Rocks Pirates. However, given the numerous instances of media and news being manipulated, it is possible that the entire God Valley Incident and Rocks' death occurred due to Imu descending onto the island. This is similar to what he is currently doing in Elbaph.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece and is a speculative theory.

One Piece: God Valley must've been another big coverup

One Piece: Garp (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece's longest-standing narrative has been the claim that Garp teamed up with Roger against Rocks for the safekeeping of the Celestial Dragons. While the idea of Garp and Roger joining forces is indeed a believable and possible event, it exists as a version of events pushed by the newspapers and the World Government.

Unfortunately, the newspapers and the many events covered by them are often highly manipulated. This is exemplified with Luffy being framed for Dr. Vegapunk's murder, as well as Sabo being framed for Cobra's murder.

Garp's dialogue with Kong in episode 1130, alongside his actions, revealed that he was aware of Rocks' attack on God Valley. This attack was primarily driven by the Celestial Dragons' apparent transgression on Hachinosu.

Although Kong compels Garp to reach and face Roger as well as Rocks, Garp is not evidently given any explanation of the actual events transpiring on the island. Given Garp's actual personality and benevolent moral compass, it is reasonable to assume that the events transpiring within the heart of God Valley must've been repulsive to him.

It is also possible that Garp may have facilitated, or at least attempted to facilitate, the escape of some slaves from God Valley. This would be similar to how Fujitora went against the Navy and World Government's wishes by allowing Luffy and the Straw Hats to escape.

Furthermore, Roger and Rocks must've clashed on the shores of God Valley for reasons undisclosed. Their fight may have eventually been interrupted by the advent of Imu. Imu's overall malevolent presence, alongside his "terrifying" Haki, almost guarantees that the more benevolent Garp, alongside Roger and Rocks, will unite against Imu.

Nevertheless, the battle might've resulted in Imu's victory alongside Rocks' death, while Garp and Roger were left incapacitated. The manipulated explanation of Garp teaming up with Roger to protect the Celestial Dragons and defeat Rocks was likely a fabricated narrative to cover up Imu's descent. It may also have been an attempt to simultaneously put a leash on Garp.

Although a character like Garp would naturally try to break away from any such restraints, he must've realized that a grim fate awaited the Foosha Village if he were to go against the propaganda set by the World Government.

Final Thoughts

One Piece chapter 1150 will be released on June 1, 2025, and will mainly focus on Imu's actions against Elbaph. The chapter may likely mark the "death" of integral characters, including prominent giants like Dorry and Brogy. Given the World Government's large-scale operation on Elbaph, it is also possible that Nico Robin will once again end up on their radar.

