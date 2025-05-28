Sorry Boruto fans, but the moment you've all been waiting for may just be a Kashin Koji vision

Boruto fans have been longing for years to see the flashforward scene of the protagonist and Kawaki fighting over the ruins of a destroyed Hidden Leaf Village, but an argument can be made that it may never happen. This is because writer and artist Mikio Ikemoto introduced the concept of Kashin Koji's Ten Directions, which could subvert people's expectations.

It is bound to be disappointing for many Boruto fans, but it could also be Ikemoto's way of not tying himself to a very specific narrative while reaping the benefits of the flashforward, which has generated a lot of theories from the beginning of this sequel. Furthermore, this is something that Kashin Koji and the protagonist want to avoid, which lends further validity to this theory.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Explaining why the Boruto flashforward might be one of Kashin Koji's visions

Kashin Koji could have had visions of this all along (Image via Shueisha).

From the very first moment of the series, it was clear that the titular protagonist and Kawaki would eventually fight each other at the ruins of the Hidden Leaf Village, creating significant expectations over the years. However, there is a valid argument to be made that this might simply be another one of Kashin Koji's visions, thanks to his Ten Directions, which makes a lot of sense.

Naturally, this could be disappointing for many fans, but it would make sense for Mikio Ikemoto to play with people's expectations, especially regarding this outcome. A scenario where the entire Hidden Leaf Village is destroyed could serve as a potential future that the protagonist and Kashin Koji need to avert, especially considering Kawaki's threat level.

Furthermore, there's also the possibility of Ikemoto erasing this flashforward scene from the plot, leaving people uncertain about what will happen in the story moving forward. Everyone is anticipating this clash, and rightly so, but this twist could leave readers unsure of what comes next.

What the flashforward means for the series

The protagonist as seen in the flashforward scene in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot).

The basis of the flashforward in Boruto revolves around the idea that, at some point, the protagonist and Kawaki will fight, with the former having control over the Jougan and the latter having become significantly stronger. Additionally, the mystery surrounding Kawaki's appearance in this scene and the reason for him wielding a staff, which does not align with his fighting style thus far in the story, adds intrigue.

Also, there is the element of the destruction of the Hidden Leaf Village, prompting questions about what has happened there. Many fans have speculated about the involvement of characters like Jigen, Code, and the Shinju as being responsible for this destruction, but the fact that the question remains is what makes it so fascinating.

Final thoughts

There is a strong possibility that Ikemoto will reveal the nature of the flashforward soon, and fans shouldn't be surprised if it turns out to have been a Kashin Koji vision all along. This would make a lot of sense given the circumstances and could work as a red herring for the story as a whole.

