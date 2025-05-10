This character's death may be the key to awakening Boruto's Jougan (& it's not Sarada)

The recent chapter of Boruto was a surprising development considering the present situation. Yodo's death was impactful enough to push Sarada Uchiha to awaken the true power of her Mangekyo Sharingan - Ohirume. Before her newly awakened abilities, the Shinju Ryu stood no match. He crushed with the Iron Sand and his Soul Thorn Bulb emerged.

Ad

At the other end, Konohamaru Sarutobi was in very tough spot with Matsuri. Despite dealing damage to her, he wasn't able to completely defeat her. With the Shinju about to devour him, Boruto Uzumaki jumped into action and saved his sensei, against Kashin Koji's warnings. This meant that Jura was immediately alerted and he likely changed the timeline.

Moreover, it is also possible that this new path could see another demise, which would be key in awakening the blonde's Jougan - Kashin Koji's death.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex: Not Sarada, but this character's demise may be vital in the Jougan's return

Expand Tweet

Ad

As seen in the latest chapter, the blonde defied Kashin Koji's warnings to spring into action to save Konohamaru. He may have succeeded in this endeavor, but in doing he so Jura is now alerted of his location and is likely en route. Moreover, the timeline has been altered due to his actions. Needless to say, Koji will not simply allow it to happen. But that is exactly where the story may be going, i.e., his death. To elaborate, Konohamaru was meant to die by Matsuri's hand, as seen by Koji.

Ad

However, Boruto stepping in and defeating her means he created his fate, an alternative path. Previously, he had been warned that his intervention would mean Jura appearing and killing him, as Koji had seen "many permutations of this...". This is the path the blonde has now set out upon. But only Koji knows of this outcome, along with Boruto himself and Eida, which is what will likely drive the plot now. So chapter 22 may see Kawaki join the fight to help the blonde against Jura.

Ad

Otherwise, the Uzumaki takes enough damage for Momoshiki to emerge, which was "dying while consciousness". Thus, Koji's warning could be towards the final takeover, no turning back. There is also another possibility - Koji steps in. Given Koji's Ten Directions, he would know if Boruto receives help or not, something he would gamble on for the timeline. For this, he would need Eida's help, as her Senrigan can see real-time events.

Ad

Kashin Koji (Image via Pierrot)

So in case no help arrives, he will definitely step in as Boruto's survival is vital. This implies he will do whatever it takes to avoid the worst case. But this is the worst case scenario, as the blonde wasn't meant to interfere. However, by now, Koji is likely aware of the Uzumaki's method of operation and may have a contingency plan in place - Kawaki. But this is a double-edged sword, since Kawaki's arrival needs to have a place in the series of events.

Ad

Simply put, Sarada awakening her Mangekyo was the mission, which is why Koji forbade Boruto's intervention during the Ryu fight. Similarly, just sending Kawaki won't do any good if he doesn't serve the purpose. So the next move is critically important, which is what chapter 22 will reveal. Needless to say, the blonde will avoid death once more, as he has done in many occasions. This doesn't mean that Koji's foresight is wrong, but something is in the way - the Jougan.

Ad

The first time Boruto nearly died was when Kawaki blasted through his chest, but Momoshiki saved him. The next was when Kawaki was supposed to kill him after sealing Naruto and Hinata, but something forced the timeline to change, thus saving him. The third time was Jura sniping the blonde, yet survived. Now, Koji could be the interfering piece, or even Kawaki and/or Momoshiki. But ultimately, only Koji knows the blonde's fate and will do anything to keep him alive.

Ad

However, fate is seldom straightfoward and cannot always be comprehended. Thus, if a death is necessary, it will be so and given the blonde's knack to escape it, Koji seems the likeliest to take the fall. But this would mean losing Ten Directions. The Jougan comes in here, Boruto being the "Star of Hope" and the new eye influencing fate somehow.

Final Thoughts

Jougan (Image via Pierrot)

Two Blue Vortex's latest chapter puts forth a complex shift in fate. Yodo dying to fuel Sarada’s Mangekyo Sharingan awakening pivotal, depicting major development on her end. Simultaneously, the blonde’s deciding to rescue Konohamaru and defy Kashin Koji’s warnings has heavily altered the timeline. An impulsive move like this will lead to Jura's introduction but also Koji's likely demise.

Ad

With Koji’s foresight teasing the Uzumaki's death, the Jougan may yet again rewrite destiny. The narrative puts forth that each deviation from Koji’s predictions come with considerable consequences, possibly demanding a major sacrifice to preserve the ultimate path. Whoever comes to help, Koji's fate may seem uncertain yet sealed.

All in all, fate seems malleable, and the blonde’s survival depends on more than just strength - timing, intervention, and the Jougan. Chapter 22 will decide if the Star of Hope escapes death once more or if another pays the dues for the future he is shaping.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More