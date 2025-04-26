Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 killing off this character could change everything

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 surprised many people because of Sarada Uchiha's Mangekyo Sharingan, but the most important element was the catalyst of that event, which is Yodo's death at the hands of Ryu. While a lot of people might believe that this casualty was merely meant for shock value, there is a strong argument to be made that this chapter is a game-changer in terms of building up tension for the story.

This not only works to unlock Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan, a moment that many people have wanted to see happen for a long time, especially to mirror her father Sasuke, but also elevates the Shinju's threat level. Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 also makes Yodo's words to Sarada a lot more meaningful, especially considering how this built up to the clash against Ryu.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Explaining why Yodo's death in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 is a lot more important than what people think

Ryu was the one who killed Yodo (Image via Shueisha).

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 surprised many people, not only because of the usage of Sarada Uchiha's Mangekyo Sharingan, but also due to the fact that Ryu, one of the Shinju clones, took the life of Yodo before dying himself. That is a pivotal moment for the series moving forward since the manga doesn't take a lot of casualties, adding to the tension of the story.

Furthermore, it raises the threat level of the Shinju clones moving forward since Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 establishes that no one is safe in the series. While characters like the protagonist and Sarada might last until the end of the story, much like their fathers, Naruto and Sasuke, in the original manga, this proves that some of the good guys will lose their lives.

There is also the fact that the Mangekyo Sharingan awakening in Sarada being the result of a loss draws a parallel with Sasuke in the original series, thus making it feel a bit more earned. Her victory over Ryu came with a cost for the character, which is something that makes the result a lot more memorable.

What does this mean for Sarada's character

Sarada using her Mangekyo Sharingan in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

The idea of Sarada using her Mangekyo Sharingan was the most notorious moment in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 and one of the most important for her character. For a long time, fans wanted Ikemoto to give a battle where she could shine, which is something that has finally happened while also providing a casualty that could be meaningful for her character moving forward.

It would be easy for several people to claim that Yodo's death in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 only serves as shock value, but makes her role a lot more meaningful. This could be something that, much like Asuma Sarutobi's death in the original series, serves as a way to hype up the enemy and give an emotional role to a minor character.

Final thoughts

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 was a pivotal moment for Sarada in terms of her unlocking her Mangekyo Sharingan, which was also something very important for her father, Sasuke, thus drawing another similarity between them. Moreover, Yodo's death also provides a higher degree of tension in the story and raises the threat level of the Shinju.

