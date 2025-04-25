Boruto fandom dubs Sarada "Queen of the Uchiha" after Two Blue Vortex chapter 21

The Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga has sustained reader interest through its dramatic power developments and character growth. Chapter 21 has generated significant excitement among fans because it features Sarada Uchiha in her most pivotal moment to date.

The series has kept fans engaged with Sarada Uchiha, the daughter of Sasuke and Sakura, as this chapter showcases her impressive display of inherited Uchiha powers. Fans on social media platforms are actively celebrating Sarada's powerful new ocular ability and have started calling her the "Queen of the Uchiha" following her remarkable show of strength.

Sarada's triumphant moment in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21

In chapter 21 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Sarada achieves full activation of her Mangekyo Sharingan, symbolizing the Uchiha clan's advanced Dojutsu abilities. During a pivotal fight, Sarada employs her unique Mangekyo skill "Ohiru-me" to produce precise black holes that operate similarly to Chibaku Tensei.

In this chapter, Sarada demonstrates her mastery of her new abilities by defeating two powerful Shinju adversaries. Ikemoto's artistic portrayal of Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan is notable for its distinctive spoke-like design, which contrasts with earlier Uchiha eye patterns seen in Naruto and Boruto.

Sarada's recent accomplishments reflect a major leap forward in her abilities, which serve her ongoing efforts to establish herself as both an Uchiha successor and a potential Hokage.

Fan reaction to Sarada's power-up

The anime and manga communities are buzzing with positive reactions to Sarada's impressive performance, which has made "Queen of the Uchiha" a trending topic. Fans are expressing their gratitude to Ikemoto for Sarada's character development, as she has received significant panel time while remaining secondary to other characters in certain conflicts.

"Can we all agree that Sarada achieved the Uchiha status??," said one fan.

"Sarada is best female character in the entire franchise," said another fan.

"Sarada is an Uchiha legend and absolutely amazing," stated one fan.

Many supporters are celebrating this as validation for a character who has occasionally been sidelined in earlier arcs. The unique design of her Mangekyo Sharingan has received special praise, with readers exploring the symbolic meaning behind its spoke-like pattern.

"They reall had to mention it separately that sarada is infact a goddess." stated another fan.

"Ryo wasn't Sarada's main opponent and we got all these panels and the fuss about the Mangekyo. What's more, when her planned confrontation with Hidari happened, she cooked two Shinju. Ikemoto is planning well for this girl," said one fan.

"Sarada is the greatest female character in the world of Naruto and it's not even close. She's become a god," said another fan.

The collective excitement is dampened only by the frustration of having to wait another month for the next chapter to see how Sarada will further develop her newly showcased abilities.

Conclusion

The enthusiastic reception of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 demonstrates the enduring appeal of the Uchiha legacy within the Naruto universe. As Sarada continues to carve out her identity as both a powerful Uchiha and a shinobi with Hokage aspirations, the chapter reinforces her position as one of the most compelling characters of the next generation.

Her successful use of the Mangekyo Sharingan signifies not only a power increase but also the continuation of her family's storied bloodline in fresh and exciting ways. With fans already speculating about how these abilities will evolve in future conflicts, chapter 21 has successfully raised the stakes and expectations for Sarada's journey in the Boruto series, leaving readers eagerly anticipating what comes next for the young kunoichi many now refer to as the Uchiha queen.

