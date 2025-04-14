Inojin's condition could be an answer to reversing the Omnipotence in Boruto

The latest developments in the Boruto universe have left fans speculating about Inojin's unique position in the ongoing conflict. Following the dramatic events that left him unconscious, theory crafters across the fandom have identified what might be the most significant plot development yet: Inojin's chakra reset could be the answer to breaking Eida's world-altering Omnipotence ability.

The member of the Yamanaka clan who might emerge from the reality-distorting genjutsu remains a potentially vital hope for individuals who are still under its hold. The current development presents an opportunity to redirect Boruto's path, while uncovering a vital link between chakra's base elements and Omnipotence's unstoppable force.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Inojin’s chakra reset and Yamanaka powers could expose the truth behind Eida’s illusion in Boruto

Eida's Omnipotence represents a powerful ability in Boruto which changes reality by adjusting everyone's memories to match her subconscious wishes. The Otsutsuki clan members and Karma bearers alongside Sarada stand immune to the fabricated reality because of their distinct circumstances, while most characters find themselves confined within it.

A complete chakra reset seems to have taken place in Inojin after he sustained the injury and passed out. The Yamanaka clan excels in jutsu that enables mind transfers and telepathic communication, because their techniques are fundamentally connected to consciousness and mental states. Inojin, as Ino's son, inherits these powerful mental capabilities.

His chakra reset while unconscious potentially creates a unique circumstance where the mental influence of Omnipotence loses its grip. When chakra pathways are completely reset, it's possible that external influences on consciousness— including Eida's reality-warping ability— are simultaneously purged.

Inojin could be the key to freeing everyone from Eida’s Omnipotence in Boruto

Inojin Yamanaka (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This theory gains further credibility when considering the Boruto series' consistent theme that powerful techniques often have equally powerful countermeasures rooted in basic ninja principles. Just as the Sharingan can be countered by avoiding eye contact, perhaps Omnipotence's weakness lies in the fundamental reset of chakra flow.

If Inojin wakes with his chakra freshly reset and his memories intact, he would become a powerful ally to Boruto and others fighting against Eida's influence. The implications extend beyond just Inojin himself. As the son of Ino, he possesses the unique ability to establish telepathic communication across vast distances.

Inojin Yamanaka (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This skill could prove instrumental in gradually breaking others free from Omnipotence's hold. By connecting with Team 10 members first, then potentially reaching Himawari with her latent but powerful chakra sensitivity, Inojin could create a growing network of individuals aware of the truth.

His abilities would effectively position him as the successor to his mother's crucial communication role, bridging the gap between those immune to Omnipotence and those still under its influence. The reunion between Himawari and Boruto hinges on this development.

With Inojin acting as the conduit for truth, he could help Himawari understand her brother's innocence, potentially triggering her own chakra to reset and break free from Eida's influence. This domino effect could gradually expand to other characters with strong emotional connections to Boruto, using the power of those bonds to overcome the fabricated reality.

Final thoughts

Inojin Yamanaka (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Should this theory prove correct, it represents a brilliant narrative choice by Ikemoto, organically phasing out older generation characters while elevating new ones to prominence. The emergence of Inojin as a conscious being represents a critical moment in the fight against Omnipotence, which introduces hope into what had been a hopeless situation.

The strength Boruto and his allies will need to move forward stems from basic chakra properties rather than raw power, which aligns with the series' traditional emphasis on fundamental ninja arts over extraordinary powers.

