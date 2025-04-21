Solution to Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan problem is simpler than Boruto fans think

Boruto fans have been talking about Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan for a long time, due to a wide variety of reasons. One of the most practical discussions is the question of whether she is not going to fall blind. Most fans of the series know that the usage of this dojutsu leads to blindness, although the easiest solution for this situation is Sarada getting the original eyes of her father, Sasuke Uchiha.

As seen in the original series, Sasuke's Mangekyo Sharingan blinded him. He got the eyes of his brother, Itachi, thus fixing this situation moving forward. Therefore, those original eyes should probably remain somewhere in Boruto and would be the most fitting way for Sarada to get the Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan while also continue her connection with her father.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

A great solution for Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan in Boruto could be Sasuke's original eyes

Sasuke as seen in the original series (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Back in the original series, Sasuke Uchiha unlocked his Mangekyo Sharingan after discovering the real reason why his brother Itachi murdered their clan. Although this meant a considerable power-up, he was slowly going blind because of the usage, which is why Obito Uchiha— then known as Tobi— gave him his brother's eyes so he could achieve the Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan.

Due to what was established in the Naruto series, it would make sense for the sequel to deal with Sarada's potential blindness by just giving her Sasuke's original eyes. They must be stored somewhere and should fix that issue, especially considering that Itachi's eyes were worn out as well and worked perfectly when the younger Uchiha started to use them.

When considering this mechanic, it would be the logical step for Sarada to take from a narrative perspective. Furthermore, it was established in Naruto that Obito had a lot of Sharingan eyes stored for their usage, which means she could get access to them, especially considering that there are no other Uchiha eyes to choose from beyond these options.

The importance of this for both characters

Sarada and Sasuke as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Leaving aside the practical angle to fix Sarada's blindness in Boruto, this would also be a great way to develop her relationship with her father, Sasuke. Ikemoto has made an effort to depict their relationship, and this moment would represent a passing of the torch of sorts, with Sasuke's daughter fully completing her potential and becoming the person she wants to be.

Moreover, it could also provide Sarada with more context regarding the darker side of the Uchiha clan and their history, but using this information to do good. The topic of the eyes in that clan was often filled with a desire for power and more negative emotions, so she could also break that cycle, which has always been a topic of the Naruto franchise as a whole.

Final thoughts

The most practical solution in Boruto to fix Sarada Uchiha's blindness when using her Mangekyo Sharingan is to get Sasuke's original eyes. That is something that makes sense given what was established in the franchise in the original series, and would also add to the connection between these two characters in the long run.

