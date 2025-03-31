Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan may not be the saving grace Boruto fans think it is

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 was released a few weeks ago, and the biggest topic of conversation has been Sarada Uchiha's use of her Mangekyo Sharingan, which fans have eagerly anticipated since the beginning of this second part. In this context, some people in the fandom believe this will benefit Sarada and even the protagonist to some extent, but their situation is much more serious than it appears.

Ad

Essentially, both Boruto and Sarada are among the very few individuals unaffected by Eida's Omnipotence, and they know the truth about Kawaki sealing Naruto and Hinata. This means they have the shinobi world against them and must also confront the threats posed by Code and the Shinju clones, as shown by the recent conflict involving the young Uchiha and Yodo in the latest chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Ad

Trending

Explaining the world of pain awaiting Boruto and Sarada

Sarada as seen in the manga (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Many fans were quite excited to see Sarada Uchiha's Mangekyo Sharingan and wanted to see what she could do. However, the reality is that a world of pain is inevitable for her and the protagonist due to the effects of Eida's Omnipotence and the fact that this duo finds themselves backed against the wall, as highlighted in the recent chapter regarding the young Uchiha's situation with Yodo.

Ad

Like much of the cast and the shinobi world, Yodo perceives Naruto's true son as a traitor who murdered him and views him as an easy trade with Ryu for her companions' sake. Naturally, Sarada, knowing the truth, rejects Yodo's plans, which has put her at odds with many throughout this second part.

In numerous ways, both she and the protagonist must confront characters viewed as good guys and heroes while also facing off against villains like Code and the Shinju. This factor adds a tragic element to their situation because it goes beyond their control and will likely present them with many challenging moments to overcome.

Ad

The protagonist and Sarada as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

Whether they remain only friends or develop a romantic connection in the future, Boruto and Sarada's roles in the series are intertwined, much like how Naruto and Sasuke carried the original story during its peak. Ikemoto has effectively illustrated this by portraying Sarada as one of the few not impacted by Omnipotence, thus making her a significant ally for the protagonist.

Ad

Furthermore, the constant issues she has faced with people on her own side in assisting him, as evidenced with Yodo, could lead her to pursue her own path, at least temporarily. This is merely speculation, but it would make sense given that the vast majority of the world believes she is protecting the murderer of the seventh Hokage.

Final thoughts

Boruto and Sarada are likely to face many more tragedies in the upcoming chapters, given their current context. Considering that the protagonist is seen as the enemy of the entire world and Sarada is one of the few defending him, they are bound to deal with several confrontations.

Ad

Related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback