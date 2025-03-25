Truth of the Shinju's love in Boruto may be what ruins them

While Boruto Two Blue Vortex may present itself as an action-adventure story, the series is actually about love. Love is the story's key theme, but unlike other stories where Romantic love takes center stage, all forms of love are shown in Boruto. The events of Boruto Two Blue Vortex are a result of Eida deeply loving Kawaki, and various actions taken so far are a result of some sort of love.

Where it became clear that love was the central part of the entire Boruto saga during Chapter 19 of Two Blue Vortex. In that chapter, Jura was talking about the Shinju evolving as a species and he mentioned love as the reason humans do not evolve. He revealed that love was dangerous to both humans and Shinju.

What Jura said in Chapter 19 of Two Blue Vortex later unfolded in Chapter 20 of the series. Love affected Matsuri and Konohamaru and nearly led to their death. However, Jura’s position on love was one of an enemy. He wanted to subdue love, but he didn’t understand that love was something one needs to feel. Another thing is the feelings of most Shinju stem from the humans they were cloned from.

All the Shinju have also adopted Jura’s stance on love for now, but this stance is bound to change as the Shinju grows. Hidari and Matsuri are already looking clueless, and this might extend to Mamush, as he was once obsessed with Eida. This might lead to infighting within the Shinju and break up the hive-mind that is their greatest strength. Here is how love is the Shinju’s greatest enemy.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer’s opinion.

Why love will ruin the Shinju in Boruto

Jura sees love as something to subdue (Image via Shueisha)

The entire Boruto saga is hinged on love. Love isn’t just shown in the context of romance, it is shown in friendships, it is shown in family, self, and friends. Every character either acts in service to love or in opposition to it. Even the Shinju, the new villains of Boruto Two Blue Vortex, are heavily affected by love, and the leader, Jura, doesn’t realize it.

Matsuri was the first Shinju to be affected by love, as she capitulated to the emotion once she made contact with Konohamaru. In the earlier chapter of Two Blue Vortex, when the Shinju was picking the Shinobi to devour, Matsuri’s target was Konohamaru. Once she met him, that changed, she wanted to be friends with him. While most fans see Matsuri as the first Shinju to show love, they forget the first is Hidari.

Matsuri does not know how to react to love (Image via Shueisha)

Hidari saw Sarada and attacked her with a Chidori. A Chidori is a jutsu used to kill, if Hidari really wanted to devour Sarada, he could have used other Jutsu. There’s also his reaction to Jura’s sermon on love, it is not pronounced, but he subtly stares at Jura with loathing.

Jura speaks about how love is a danger to the Shinju, but he fails to see that subordinates are also capable of feeling love. This love has the potential to ruin the hive mind possessed by the Shinju. Another risk factor that Jura fails to see is a Civil War. The Shinju who are in love won’t want Jura to take that love away, and that will be a huge problem.

Final thoughts

While the Shinju are their separate person, the bulk of their being is still based on the humans they emerge from. This is what makes them feel love, and the thing about love is that it contradicts the other side of the Shinju—the Ten Tails.

All that Ten Tails knows is destruction, and this might be why the Shinju want to destroy whoever they have feelings for. Humans, on the other hand, thrive on love, and love makes you build. At the end of the day, it boils down to which side of the Shinju wins, but love seems to be leading.

