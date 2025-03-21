One of the kindest Bleach characters had every right to be a villain (and it's not Rukia or Chad)

The Bleach world is filled with so much tragedy. Be it Hueco Mundo, Earth, or the Soul Society, there is an overwhelming amount of loss. The main characters in Bleach experience this loss most acutely. Characters like Ichigo, Byakuya, Isshin, Ishida, Rukia, and Chad have endured excruciating pain that rivals that of characters from any other anime. Despite all the suffering, they remain on the side of good, always helping those in need.

A few days ago, a post circulated on X about characters “who had every right to be villains.” Some names mentioned were Ulquiorra Cifer and Uryu Ishida, but one surprising name that emerged was Orihime. Orihime’s inclusion is unexpected because she is a hero, yet considering the post's context, Orihime had every justifiable reason to become a villain.

If one closely examines Orihime’s story, they will find a life filled with nothing but tragedy. From a young age, she was abused by those around her, and to make matters worse, her brother, her only protector, lost his life. He would later return as a Hollow and attempt to harm her. Orihime could have easily been Bleach’s main villain, and the story wouldn’t have suffered for it.

Disclaimer: This article contains sensitive topics. Reader discretion is advised. The article also contains spoilers.

Why Orihime should have been a Villain in Bleach

Orihime's power would have made her a pesky villain in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When it comes to Shonen, many of its villains have dark backgrounds. Characters like Obito and Tomura Shigaraki exemplify this. These characters are shaped by grief and project that pain onto the world. The most notable character in Shonen anime who goes through pain and becomes a living embodiment of that is Pain from Naruto. In contrast, Bleach’s characters often do not let pain and tragedy change their course.

However, one character from Bleach who could have been a remarkable villain is Orihime. The first reason that would make Orihime an excellent villain is her powers. Orihime was granted powers by the Hogyoku, which allowed her to revert any object to its original state. While this ability is mostly used for healing wounds, she can also cast a shield to protect herself from attacks.

One ability with significant attacking potential is Orihime's Koten Zanshun. This technique enables her to confront even the most powerful opponents, but there is a slight issue: Orihime is too kind to launch the attack, as it requires malicious intent to be effective.

Orihime had a very difficult past (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Another reason Orihime has the right to be a villain is her past. Orihime’s history is one of the saddest in anime, and it’s astonishing that she remains positive through it all. A character who has endured similar circumstances is Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan, where everything around him screams cynicism.

Orihime’s father was an alcoholic, and her mother was a sex worker, both of whom abused her and her brother, Sora. The beatings were so severe that Orihime’s older brother took her away when he turned 18. They lived together and were happy for a brief time, until Orihime began getting bullied for her hair color at school.

While the bullying continued, Sora was killed in a car accident, leaving Orihime feeling lonely once more. As the series progressed, Sora became a Hollow, turning violent toward Orihime and attempting to devour her soul. These circumstances should have shaped Orihime into the perfect villain, prompting her to wage war against the human world.

Final thoughts

The reason Orihime doesn’t become a villain is her empathy. Orihime is empathetic to a fault and genuinely cares for everyone around her. Even when facing enemies, she tries her best not to harm them and only defends herself. This has led some fans to label her as weak; however, unbeknownst to them, Orihime is one of the strongest characters in Bleach. She exemplifies strength because it takes immense willpower to choose kindness every single day.

