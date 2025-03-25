Shikamaru needs to fight this Boruto character by Two Blue Vortex's end (& it's not Kashin Koji)

Boruto has received a lot of positive feedback from its fandom with the Two Blue Vortex segment of the story, but there is no denying that characters like Shikamaru Nara need to become more involved in the plot. In this regard, there is a character that many people want the new Hokage to confront: Amado, primarily due to their intellect.

Shikamaru and Amado have had several conversations throughout Boruto, and a battle of wits and strategies would be fascinating to watch. However, it’s important to note that these two characters possess different types of intelligence, which could be the decisive factor in a hypothetical clash, yet many people tend to overlook this.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the series.

Explaining why and how Shikamaru should fight Amado in Boruto

Amado, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

There is a clear reason why many people would want to see any sort of clash between Amado and Shikamaru, and that is their intelligence. Both characters are portrayed as being smarter than most of the cast in the series and have demonstrated their abilities throughout their respective journeys, although the outcome of this battle would depend on the context and situation.

For instance, in a physical fight, it’s tough to predict a winner since the manga has yet to reveal whether Amado can fight, with many fans theorizing that he may be connected to the Otsutsuki in some way. However, based on the information provided so far, Shikamaru should have the advantage simply because he is a more formidable fighter with significantly more combat experience.

Conversely, Amado has shown to be quite insightful regarding the lore of the series; he knows details such as the fate of Shibai Otsutsuki and possesses remains of his body, something no one else on the planet has. He is simply much better informed about matters that transcend the ordinary shinobi world, which could give him an advantage over Shikamaru.

Other factors worth taking into account

Shikamaru as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot).

The factor that would most likely give Amado an edge is that he has the element of surprise, as the Boruto series has clearly shown that he knows more than he is willing to admit. For example, he knew that Kawaki's power had limitations for some time, something that no one else realized until that point in the series, which could prove to be a significant advantage for him.

Shikamaru benefits from his experience and is smart enough to even bypass the effects of Eida's Omnipotence to some degree, which is quite impressive. Moreover, this confrontation could provide him with a moment to shine in the story, which could be advantageous for the manga as a whole, especially since the characters from the original series have not had many opportunities to prove their worth again.

Final thoughts

Amado appears to be positioned as a major antagonist in Boruto, at least based on the evidence presented and the character's mysterious essence, so a confrontation with Shikamaru could be on the cards. However, it is difficult to determine who would come out on top since not much has been revealed about Amado's abilities, if he has any.

