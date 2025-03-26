Yodo might not have the same luck as Inojin in Boruto (and it's saddening)

The latest installment of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex brought with it intriguing but unfortunate developments. On one side, Konohamaru's battle with Matsuri has officially begun after a difficult emotional moment between the two. Simultaneously, the Leaf-Sand Shinobi alliance was facing an uphill task fending off Ryu and his Iron Sand.

The situation was dire enough that Sarada Uchiha revealed her trump card, which has the entire fandom on edge for what's coming next—the Mangekyo Sharingan. At first glance, it looks to have a Kamui-esque ability of concentrating things of her choice (presumably) at a specific point. However, what brought about this was Yodo suffering potentially irreparable damage.

Another shinobi, Inojin, suffered a similar fate previously, but unlike Inojin, she might not be as lucky.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex: Yodo unfortunately may not be as lucky as Inojin

In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20, the next bit of the Leaf-Sand Shinobi team vs Ryu was showcased. Given whose Shinju Ryu was, the odds were quite uneven, moreso due to him possessing Iron Sand. Naruto fans will be aware of how formidable an Iron Sand user can be. Not only that, this is furthered by Ryu being a Shinju, the full extent of whose abilities is unknown.

Nonetheless, the new generation undoubtedly had tricks up their sleeves, like Araya's blade having Shinki's chakra. However, these measures proved insufficient against an opponent like Ryu. Realizing their predicament, Yodo offered to help Ryu and the Shinju locate Boruto using her sensory abilities. But this too backfired as it tipped off Ryu, who proceeded to impale the girl.

Although this resulted in Sarada revealing her Mangekyo Sharingan, it doesn't change the fact that this could be Yodo's final battle. Considering the damage she has taken, past and present, survival could be difficult. This is bolstered by the fact that the respective squads sent to battle Ryu possess no medical Nin or healers.

Jura impaling Inojin (Image via Viz Media)

A similar thing happened when Jura and Hidari arrived at the Hidden Leaf Village. First to face them were the Ino-Shika-Cho trio and Himawari Uzumaki. During the battle, the power of the Shinju prompted Team 10 to flee to prevent Himawari's capture. But Jura managed to catch and Inojin's attempts to interfere led to him being impaled by the Shinju's Wood Release.

Fortunately for the blonde, Himawari awakened as the Nine Tails' new Jinchuriki, unleashing a new power that was dormant within her. As seen in the past, this power had healing abilities, which is what she used to save Inojin. Thus, despite taking life-threatening damage, the boy survived. Coming back to the present, this doesn't seem likely for Yodo.

As mentioned, the Leaf-Sand Shinobi alliance does not have a shinobi who knows Medical Ninjutsu. Konohamaru is also tied up with Matsuri to be able to lend a hand. The only way that Yodo could be saved is if Sarada somehow possesses her mother's medical abilities, but that doesn't seem to be the case. Again, it is unlikely her Mangekyo Sharingan also possesses some sort of healing ability.

All in all, Yodo may not be as lucky as Inojin in this case. Suffering a critical hit like this could mean this is the final battle, unless a miracle takes place. If she does meet her end, it would be highly unfortunate, given the potential of her character and her role as one of the Sand Twins for the future of the Boruto series.

Final thoughts

Sarada Uchiha (Image via Pierrot)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 paints a grim picture for Yodo’s fate. While the new generation of Leaf and Sand shinobi impressively matched Ryu and his Iron Sand, their efforts ultimately fell short. Yodo’s attempt to assist backfired, leading to her being critically wounded. Here, unlike Inojin, who was saved by Himawari’s surprise abilities, Yodo lacks a clear path to survival.

The absence of medical-nin further diminishes her chances of recovery. Even Sarada’s Mangekyo Sharingan doesn't appear to possess healing abilities (at least so far). The only potential option available is Araya performing Granny Chiyo's forbidden jutsu involving a sacrifice. But even that is very debatable, so unless an unforeseen intervention occurs, this could very well be Yodo’s final stand.

Her potential demise would be tragic for the series, cutting short her role as one of the Sand Twins. Her death will be a sad reminder of the brutal stakes of the series.

