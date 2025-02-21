Boruto: Two Blue Vortex brings back Shippuden memories with the latest chapter

The latest Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter was an intriguing development in the story. Both groups of Leaf Shinobi were faced with uphill tasks and the previous chapter ended on a cliffhanger with neither of them choosing to engage their targets. In the newest chapter, fans are treated to several interesting revelations, like the Shinju trying to grasp the concept of love and selflessness.

On the battlefield, Konohamaru found himself trapped as Matsuri wasn't pleased with him disallowing her from calling him "Konohamaru-chan". But the more captivating bit came through the battle involving Ryu against the Leaf and Sand Shinobi. Many in the fandom witnessed the battle and began to recall memories of the parent series, Naruto Shippuden.

It seemingly gave them nostalgia as there was a battle similar to this one in it and it was quite a well-written fight.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex: Latest chapter brings Shippuden nostalgia

Diving right in, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has proven to be a step up in the franchise, truly taking forward the Shinobi legacy. With the next generation stepping up, it makes for an enjoyable read. Furthermore, to enhance the series, there are ever-so-often occurrences reminiscent of the original series, leaving fans with a bigger smile on their faces.

The most recent one is the fight in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19. It features the Leaf-Sand Shinobi team-up take on the Divine Tree Ryu, formed when Shinki was turned into a tree. Like Shinki, Ryu could control Iron Sand, and his abilities were further boosted given his Divine Tree status. But even so, that didn't deter the shinobi from staging a surprise attack.

As expected, Ryu was able to stand his ground. But it is how the shinobi fought that makes this moment so nostalgic. During the fight, it is revealed that Araya's blade was imbued with Shinki's chakra, which allowed him to control Iron Sand to some extent. This was their trump card against an opponent in a league of his own.

Leaf and Sand (Image via Viz Media)

While fighting Ryu, the shinobi exhibit impressive teamwork, joining hands to launch a full frontal assault. Yodo and Araya's sensory abilities were key to locating from which direction Ryu would engage, Araya's blade could deflect the Iron Sand while Mitsuki's Sage Mode was successful in grabbing Ryu with Sarada landing a hit with her Chidori.

This bout of teamwork is somewhat parallel to another great fight in Naruto: Shippuden, i.e., Sakura and Granny Chiyo vs Sasori. Titled "Puppet Fight: 10 vs 100", it featured the two ladies' take on the powerful Sand Shinobi from the Akatsuki. Given his abilities, he was definitely a tough opponent, but the Sakura and Granny Chiyo's teamwork triumphed.

Like the Sakura, Granny Chiyo vs Sasori battle, where experience and strategy snatched victory, the fight against Ryu in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 showcases a similar blend of skill, trust, and ingenuity. As Sakura relied on Granny Chiyo's precise control and foresight, the Leaf-Sand Shinobi team perfectly synced their strengths to counter Ryu's formidable Iron Sand.

Such battles underscore the evolution of shinobi combat while simultaneously posing as a testament to the enduring spirit of teamwork that the Naruto franchise has so heavily focused on.

Final Thoughts

Boruto Uzumaki (Image via Viz Media)

In conclusion, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex stays true to the legacy of its predecessor by staging battles that resonate with longtime fans while introducing fresh dynamics. The ongoing Ryu fight not only demonstrates the next generation’s growth but also evokes the spirit of classic Naruto clashes, in this case, the iconic Sakura, Granny Chiyo vs. Sasori fight.

Strategic teamwork, well-crafted action sequences, and emotional depth make these moments outstanding, proving that Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is more than just a continuation of the franchise. With nostalgia and innovation combined, the series ensures that both old and new fans remain invested in the journey of the shinobi world.

