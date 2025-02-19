Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 has fans admitting they can never downplay Sarada

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 spoilers were released on February 19, 2025. The spoilers continued the frenzy in the Hidden Sand Village as the shinobi could no longer keep the facade before the Shinju. When Konohamaru was about to be devoured by Matsuri, the young shinobi went against Ryu with all they had. Surprisingly, the star of the latter battle was someone whom the fans considered useless.

Ad

During the battle against Ryu, the Shinju kept using his Iron Sand to disappear. However, Sarada used her Sharingan abilities to sense Ryu's presence and delivered a lethal blow, surprising the Shinju. While her actions didn't prove fruitful as accepted, they did beat Sarada's useless allegations and the fans admitted that they shouldn't have downplayed her.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 and has the author's opinion.

Ad

Trending

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 beats Sarada's fake allegations

Expand Tweet

Ad

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 spoilers showcased the battle between Ryu and the Leaf-Sand alliance. The ace in the latter's hand was Araya's sword, which Shinki imbued with his chakra. So, it acted as a way to capture Ryu if he tried to disperse himself into little particles.

After the battle progressed for a little while, Ryu did the expected and dispersed himself into molecules, making him invisible to the naked eye. However, Araya's sword surprised the Shinju as his body was attracted to Shinki's chakra present inside the sword.

Ad

However, only Araya could sense Ryu's presence, making it hard for everyone else to launch their attacks. Amidst all this, Sarada took a chance and used her Sharingan to sense Ryu's presence.

Sarada and Hidari as seen in the manga (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

After sensing the Shinju, she charged a Chidori and blasted it right into Ryu's torso, thus landing a lethal blow. Afterward, Ryu returned the same as before. but he might be weaker than before due to Sarada's blow.

Ad

This proved that Sarada was no longer useless. In the recent battle against Hidari, she couldn't even hold herself, much less save others. However, her battle against Ryu proved that the female character's spotlight might just be starting, proving that the fans who downplayed her were wrong.

Reactions from the fans

Sarada as seen in the manga (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

The fans were appreciating Sarada's output in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 spoilers, to the point that some even negated her 'useless' allegations. This even had the fandom titling the female character as the greatest of all time, even though the impact of her action wasn't visible.

Ad

'The creativity of the Uchiha heiress knows no bounds" a fan said.

Moreover, some fans hailed Sarada's heritage, as the reason behind her actions as a Uchiha clan member couldn't have limited potential. So, combined with her ambitions and her blood as a Uchiha, Sarada finally delivered according to the fandom's expectations.

'No match for the Uchiha Goddess' another one said.

Ad

'Sarada beating the useless allegations' another one claimed.

Final thoughts

Since the start of the sequel series, Sarada has been the target of the fans' allegations due to her inactive role. Be it against Code in the start or against Hidari in the recent chapters, the fans were anxiously awaiting for her to start acting. So, her actions in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 spoilers might be the start of her true role in the plotline.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback