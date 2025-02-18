Boruto fans are tired of "Romantic meals" in Two Blue Vortex

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 19's second sneak peek was released on February 17, 2025. The sneak peek suggested that the chapter might focus on Shinki's flashback, but the flashback centered on Araya's romantic feelings for Yodo. While this might contribute to the character development, fans feel they have had enough 'romantic development' in every chapter.

Even in recent chapters, the manga has concentrated on the romantic feelings between Konohamaru and Matsuri, indicating that the series may be shifting from its original narrative to a more wholesome approach. This has prompted fans to take to the internet, questioning why a Shonen series is showcasing development that should clearly be part of a shojo manga.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: What is the recent narrative shift in the manga?

Sumire's confession regarding her feelings for Boruto (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Chapter 16 of Boruto Two Blue Vortex highlighted the girls' perspective, with Sarada doing her best to intervene in Boruto's plans. However, Sumire advised her to stop and be wary of the protagonist's feelings toward the village. Additionally, Sumire revealed her feelings for the protagonist before running away in a foul mood.

Chapter 17 of the series featured Team 7 from the Hidden Leaf Village teaming up with the Shinju to capture the male protagonist. While this alliance was progressing smoothly, tensions rose between Konohamaru and Matsuri, as the Shinju couldn't hold back her feelings for the Hidden Leaf shinobi.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 new sneak peek (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

The latest chapter's sneak peek featured a panel between Shinki and Araya. The latter asked the former to pay more attention to Yodo. Shinki then made Araya recognize his feelings for the female character, as Araya always talked about Yodo.

While these ongoing romantic dynamics between characters may be important for future plot development, fans might have had their fill already. The series is a Shonen, meaning it should prioritize action. Therefore, fans are asking for more action rather than "romantic meals" in each upcoming chapter.

Reactions from fans

The fandom expressed their boredom and mentioned that the author, Mikio Ikemoto, needs to step up his game because the sequel series is currently at a critical juncture. If the author continues down this same path, the fandom may no longer tolerate it.

The situation escalated to the point that fans labeled this 'romantic development' as 'dry development.' Another part of the fandom requested that the focus be on Himawari and the exploration of her new jinchuriki powers rather than this love story between characters.

"Ikemoto needs to buckle up," a fan said.

"What's with this dryness from the writer, enough already," another fan said.

"We're fed up with the triangles of love," another one claimed.

"We're all fed up, I wish they would show Hima instead of these," another one said.

Final thoughts

The current development might be slow compared to the perfect start of the sequel series. In this situation, fans are advised to be patient, as an author has to establish elements during the ongoing plotline. Yes, Shonen manga doesn't focus on romantic development this much, but Ikemoto might be planning something with the current development.

