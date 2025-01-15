Is Sumire in love with Boruto? Explained

Boruto seems to have a better love story going on for him than his father did. Since the beginning of the series, the young Uzumaki has been the center of attention, for both males and females. While many romantic subplots are not shown in the manga, there are enough hints in the anime from characters showing interest in the Shinobi.

The three characters who have displayed interest in him are Mitsuki, Sarada, and Sumire. Regarding Sumire, she has openly stated how she feels for Boruto. Now she is older, fans are unsure whether those feelings remain. The question, “Is Sumire in Love with Boruto?” is commonly asked by fans.

Sumire and Boruto's relationship, explained

Sumire never connects with Boruto romantically (Image via Studio Pierrot)

From the recent chapters, it is clear that Sumire is still in love. She looks at Boruto with longing and even attempts a conversation with him. The young Uzumaki speaks with Sarada more and this might be one of the reasons for her later outburst. She is unhappy with Sarada for hugging Boruto and even displays jealousy in Chapter 16 of Two Blue Vortex.

Sumire and Boruto were together at the ninja academy. During that period, Sumire was the class representative. She oversaw many activities in the academy.

The young Uzumaki's troublesome nature led him and Sumire not to see the same side. This changed after it was revealed that Sumire was the host of Nue—a yokai designed to wreak havoc in the Hidden Leaf.

He helped Sumire become good again and helped her become confident. This is where her feelings for him started. She sees him as a messianic figure and is enthralled by his bravery. She also desires his acceptance, as she cries in joy after he doesn't look down on her with any ill intent after the Nue incident. In the anime, she asks Sarada whether she loves Boruto, and when Sarada says no, she tells her that she loves him.

He has yet to show affection for any character. Even when affection is shown to him, he ignores it and acts like it doesn't exist. Mitsuki constantly calls him his Sun, but the young shinobi barely reacts. Even when Sarada hugs him tightly, he barely reacts.

His relationship with most of the characters remains platonic. He heavily respects Sumire but is not as close friends with her as he is with Sarada.

How Sumire's feelings affect her other relationships

Sumire's relationship with Sarada is currently frayed (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sumire has controlled her feelings throughout most of the series and has been able to separate her personal feelings from her day-to-day. This control disappears during the aftermath of Code's attack on the Hidden Leaf. She is talking to Sarada about Eida's omnipotence and its effects, then Boruto comes out of nowhere, and Sarada hugs him. She looks stunned and jealous.

She later talks about how Sarada never considered her feelings. She apologizes for the conversation’s timing and runs off, before she goes off, Sumire asks Sarada, “How much longer will I still be Class Rep?”

Sumire hates how she is not seen, and this affects her greatly. Despite her being in their lives so deeply, she is still called a “class rep.”

Final Thoughts

The question, Is Sumire in love with Boruto?” has already been answered in the series. The possibility of mutual love is very unlikely. The reason for this is their incompatibility. The young ninja is a lot like Sasuke and Jiraiya, two ninjas who have problems staying down in one place. Jiraiya as an adult ninja, barely spent any time in the Hidden Leaf. Sasuke also went down that same path, although differently. Sasuke’s family is not enough reason for him to stay in the village.

He adores Sasuke and sees Sasuke as a role model/father figure. He recognizes how important Sasuke’s work is to the Hidden Leaf and wants to live the same way. He even tells Sarada that he wants her to become Hokage and that he will stay by her side.

Throughout the Series, he remains oblivious to any sort of romantic attraction shown by any character. He also remains friendly and platonic to every character, a huge contrast to most Shonen series, which have romantic subplots.

