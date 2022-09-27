The Naruto series in order: Every anime and movie released so far, including Boruto

Naruto is one of the most popular anime series of all time. A part of the Big Three Anime, alongside One Piece and Bleach, it most definitely makes up for a memorable series to watch. With lovebable characters, engaging storylines and a polished script, the series' acclaim even today is of no surprise.

The anime progressed with the manga being a few steps ahead, giving the animation studio enough to work with. Now completed and onto a sequel titled Boruto, Naruto combines 220 episodes with another 500 from Naruto Shippuden. As for Boruto, 273 episodes have aired so far, with more in the works.

Naruto - list of story arcs and movies in order

Naruto

Prologue - Land of Waves Arc (Episode 1-19)

Chunin Exams Arc (Episode 20-67)

Konoha Crush Arc (Episode 68-80)

Search for Tsunade Arc (Episode 81-100)

Land of Tea Escort Mission (Episode 101-106)

Sasuke Recovery Arc (Episode 107-135)

After this, the anime series moves into a long sequence of filler arcs. Essentially, they show the number 1 unpredictable ninja in pairings, other than Team 7 - with Team Guy, with Team Kurenai, etc. Mostly for comedic relief, skipping these episodes does not affect the main storyline.

Land of Rice Fields Investigation Mission Arc (Episode 136-141)

Mizuki Tracking Arc (Episode 142-147)

Bikochu Search Mission (Episode 148-151)

Kurosuki Family Removal Mission (Episode 152-157)

Gosunkugi Capture Mission (Episode 158-160)

Cursed Warrior Exterination Mission (Episode 161-167)

Kaima Capture Misson (Episode 168-173)

Buried Gold Excavation Mission (Episode 174-176)

Star Guard Mission (Episode 177-183)

Peddlers Escort Mission (Episode 187-191)

Third Great Beast Arc (Episode 195-196)

Konoha Plans Recapture Mission (Episode 197-201)

Takumo Kurama Rescue Mission (Episode 202-207)

Gantetsu Escort Mission (Episode 208-212)

Menma Memory Search Mission (Episode 213-215)

Sunagakure Support Mission (Episode 216-220)

Naruto Shippuden

The greatest fight in Naruto Shippuden is definitely Naruto and Sasuke's Final Battlehttps://t.co/osMg04mOsr

Kazekage Rescue Mission (Episode 1-32)

Tenchi Bridge Reconnaissance Mission (Episode 33-53)

Twelve Guardian Ninja Arc (Episode 54-71)

Akatsuki Suppression Mission (Episode 72-88)

Three-Tails Appearance (Episode 89-112)

Itachi Pursuit Mission (Episode 113-118)

Kakashi Gaiden Arc (Episode 119-120)

Tale of Jiraiya the Gallant (Episode 127-133)

Fated Battle Between Brothers (Episode 134-143)

Six Tails Unleashed (Episode 144-151)

Pain's Assault Arc (Episode 152-169, 172-175)

Past Arc: The Locus of Konoha (Episode 176-196)

Five Kage Summit Arc (Episode 197-214)

Fourth Shinobi World War: Countdown (Episode 215-222)

Paradise Life on a Boat (Episode 223-242)

Fourth Shinobi World War: Confrontation (Episode 261-270, 272-289, 296-310, 312-321)

Power Arc (Episode 290-295)

Fourth Shinobi World War: Climax (Episode 322-348, 362-375)

Kakashi's Anbu Arc (Episode 349-361)

Birth of the TenTails' Jinchuriki Arc (Episode 378-388, 391-393, 414-421, 424-431)

Jiraiya Shinobi handbook: The Tale of Naruto the hero (Episode 432-450)

Kaguya Otsutsuki Strikes (Episode 451-455, 458-468, 470-479)

Itachi Shinden Book: Light and Darkness (Episode 453-458)

Childhood (Episode 480-483)

Sasuke Shinden: Book of Sunrise (Episode 484-488)

Shikamaru Hiden: A Cloud Drifting in Silent Darkness (Episode 489-493)

Konoha Hiden: The Perfect Day for a Wedding (Episode 494-500)

The Shippuden series comes with its fair share of fillers as well. However, these fillers have been adapted into arcs for characters like Itachi, Shikamaru, etc. which give a deeper perspective of them.

Naruto movies in order

Ninja Clash In The Land Of Snow

Legend Of The Stone Of Gelel

Guardians Of The Crescent Moon Kingdom

Naruto Shippuden movies in order

Naruto Shippuden The Movie

Bonds

The Will Of Fire

The Lost Tower

Blood Prison

Road To Ninja

The Last

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations - List of story arcs and movies in order

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is the sequel to Naruto. The series follows the adventures of Boruto, Naruto's son, and his friends in the new age of Shinobi. The anime and the manga are currently running.

Boruto

Academy Entrance Arc (episode 1-18)

Naruto Gaiden Arc (episode 19-24)

School Field Trip Arc (episode 25-34)

Graduation Exam Arc (episode 35-39)

Genin Mission Arc (episode 40-42)

Byakuya Gang Arc (episode 43-52)

Chunin Exam Arc (aka Versus Momoshiki Arc) (episode 53-66)

Chocho Arc (episode 67-71)

Mitsuki Disappearance Arc (episode 72-92)

Parent and Child Day Arc (episode 93-97)

Juugo Arc (episode 98-105)

Steam Ninja Scrolls Arc (episode 106-115)

Konohamaru and Remon Arc (episode 116-119)

One Tail Escort Mission Arc (episodes 120-127)

Time Slip Arc (episode 128-140)

Mujina Bandits Arc (episode 141-156)

Kara Actuation Arc (episode 157-177)

Vessel Arc (episode 178-187)

Kawaki Arc: Kara Clash (episode 188-205)

Kawaki Arc: Otsutsuki Awakening (episode 206 – 220)

Chūnin Re-Examination Arc (episode 221 – 227)

Great Sea Battle of Kirigakure Arc (episode 228 – 260)

Kawaki & Himawari Academy Arc (261 onward)

Boruto movie

So far, there is only one Boruto movie - Boruto: Naruto the Movie. In a nutshell, it is an adaptation of the Momoshiki Arc with slight differences. However, the same is shown between episodes 53 and 66 in greater detail in the anime.

