Boruto fans misunderstand Kawaki's goals & feelings (and this explanation shows why)

Kawaki's motives in the Boruto series are complex and shaped by his difficult past experiences. Rather than classifying him as simply good or bad, examining his background reveals a deep-rooted trauma and fear that influence his actions. Having found a sense of belonging, he now seeks to protect it fiercely. This intricate portrayal adds depth to Kawaki's character.
Kawaki's character is not merely villainous, but rather a complex individual grappling with personal challenges. His narrative trajectory hints at growth and potential redemption, offering viewers insight into intricate character development.
Maintaining an open-minded perspective on Kawaki enhances the overall experience, enabling fans to fully appreciate the storyline.
Boruto: The treatment of Kawaki in the past and his trauma
Kawaki's journey in the Boruto series evokes diverse perspectives among viewers. While some perceive him as an antagonist, others relate to his inner turmoil, recognizing a multifaceted character. His motives and decisions stem from past traumas, fueled by a profound yearning to safeguard his newfound family and those he holds dear.
Kawaki's motives differ from past antagonists in the Naruto world. While their aims seemed justified, the outcomes were horrific.
Kawaki's intentions evoke sympathy. His actions stem from a fear of the Otsutsuki clan and personal battles with mental well-being.
Although he tries to harm Boruto, his underlying drive is to safeguard the village and its people. This nuanced portrayal depicts Kawaki as a complex character grappling with conflicting emotions and circumstances, rather than simply being "evil."
Boruto: How fans seem to be misjudging Kawaki
Kawaki's character delves into profound depths, encompassing intricate layers that demand careful examination. Rushing to criticize him would overlook the profound traumas and formidable obstacles he has navigated throughout his life's journey.
It is essential to recognize that Kawaki's actions are shaped by his past experiences and the constant battle to match the emotions that resonate within him.
Kawaki's character is far more complex than a mere villain. The series has showcased complex characters evolving significantly. It's imaginable that Kawaki could embark on a transformative journey, unveiling depths yet unexplored.
Kawaki's significance for the Boruto storyline
Raised by Kara as Isshiki Otsutsuki's vessel, he harbored animosity towards the Otsutsuki, even Boruto. Yet, his experiences with Naruto's family reshaped his outlook, forging bonds that impacted his choices. Balancing a harsh past and newfound connections, Kawaki's character unfolds with depth.
Kawaki's decision to seal Naruto and Hinata in a separate dimension underscores his determination to shield them from harm.
This bold move showcases not only his unwavering dedication to those he holds dear but also the profound inner conflict arising from his sense of loyalty to his adoptive family contrasted with the looming danger of the Otsutsuki's lingering influence around him.
Final thoughts
Kawaki's significance in the narrative adds richness, delving into Boruto's personal development. As events unfold, Kawaki's presence emerges as a catalyst for exploring profound themes: overcoming trauma, seeking redemption, and grappling with moral ambiguities.
