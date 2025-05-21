Jura may have exposed the Uzuhiko's biggest weakness in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 spoilers

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 spoilers are currently rife on the internet. Platforms like X and Reddit have been awash with the spoilers, and fans have been stewing in anticipation for when the chapter will drop. The expected chapter still focuses on the Sunagakure arc, and things are starting to get heated.

Konohamaru was about to meet his end at the hands of Matsuri, however, he was saved by his former student, Boruto Uzumaki. Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 spoilers show the young Uzumaki using the Flying Thunder God on numerous occasions. Meanwhile, the spoilers have also given fans insight into Jura’s behavior and abilities.

One behavior shown in the Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 spoilers is that Jura is single-minded. This might not be significant right now, but in the long run, it means the Shinju leader is susceptible to deception.

The Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 spoilers also showed that Jura is incredibly powerful, as he was able to undo the most powerful jutsu, Uzuhiko Rasengan. He was able to do so by employing the principles of Tailed Beast Bombs, as the Rasengan and the Tailed Beast Bomb are two jutsu with eerie similarities.

How Jura undoes the Uzuhiko Rasengan in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 spoilers

The spoilers showed that Boruto's wildcard is not as powerful as he made it seem (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ever since the Uzuhiko Rasengan made an appearance in Two Blue Vortex, it has captivated fans. The move is the young Uzumaki’s new, unique take on the Rasengan, as his previous one was the vanishing Rasengan. Boruto used the new technique on Code, and it rendered him immobile until the protagonist undid the jutsu. The Uzuhiko Rasengan was also used by the Uzumaki to finish off Hidari.

Boruto describes the Uzuhiko Rasengan as one that relies on the Earth’s rotation. As long as the Earth rotates, Uzuhiko can’t be defended against. However, Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 spoilers show that the Uzuhiko can be dispelled, as it is shown to be done by Jura. The latter understands that the Uzuhiko Rasengan, at its core, is an imitation of the Tailed Beast Bomb.

Minato created this Rasengan after seeing the Tailed Beast Bomb. He wanted something that his lover and eventual wife, Kushina, would use to protect herself. However, unlike the Tailed Beast Bomb that collects chakra into one place, the Rasengan works by rotating chakra into a spherical shape.

It seems that Jura can undo the Uzuhiko by dispelling what makes the chakra rotate. Thus, Jura’s move in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 spoilers shows that the Uzuhiko can be stopped by those who understand its principles.

Final thoughts

Another reason why Jura was able to overcome the Uzuhiko so easily in the Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 spoilers could be his Rinnegan. While many of the Shinju haven’t used their Dojutsu, each of them possesses it; Jura has used the Rinnegan once to see far distances, and his defense against the Uzuhiko might be tied to the same.

