Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 may have just revealed a Jura-Madara connection, and it's not as insane as you think

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 showed a lot more of Jura's character and his fight with the protagonist, which is something that is welcomed because readers can understand a lot more of his personality. And there is a line from this Shinju clone when fighting that suggests that the original person he is based on is actually the legendary villain of the franchise, Madara Uchiha.

That is the scene when Jura is fighting in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22, where he mentions how combat can bring him joy and how that is a bad habit, with the first line being something that drove Madara to a lot of fights in his life. Therefore, there is an argument to be made that the Shinju is showing glimpses of the person he is based on, which is something that Mikio Ikemoto highlighted in a recent interview regarding the mechanics of these antagonists.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Explaining how Madara Uchiha could be Jura's original body after what was shown in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22

Jura as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

In a recent interview for the promotion of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22, writer and artist Mikio Ikemoto highlighted that people usually show a side of themselves in public and another one in private. He goes further by explaining that the Shinju clones don't have this notion, which is why the attributes of the people they are based on tend to come out to the surface.

This is something that Jura showed in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22, as he mentions that fighting fills his heart with joy, which is something that Madara Uchiha used to say in the original series, especially when he fought Might Guy. That could lead to a possible twist that Jura is actually based on the legendary Uchiha shinobi, thus playing with people's knowledge that he was the actual Ten-Tails.

It would be an interesting plot twist and one that could explain Jura's peculiar personality and also his immense strength. Furthermore, it could also be an interesting choice by Ikemoto if it came to be true, because it could give Madara a chance to redeem himself after the highly controversial Black Zetsu twist.

The issues with this theory

Madara as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 could have presented this theory with this comment, but the fact remains that Madara died at the end of the original series, and fans got to see his final moments. There is no logical way Ikemoto could pull this twist off without feeling that he is aiming to get the fandom's nostalgia on board with this decision, even if that isn't his true intention.

Furthermore, this would generate a lot of questions regarding how he managed to stay alive for so long and how he managed to be hidden away from the likes of Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha during their prime. It is a plot twist that could cause a lot of problems and plot holes, which is why it is probably not going to happen.

Final thoughts

Ultimately, the line said by Jura in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 might not mean much in the grand scheme of things, but it could be an interesting and rather controversial twist if he ends up being connected to Madara. Furthermore, it would be something that redefines the latter's legacy in the franchise moving forward.

