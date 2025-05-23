I hated Jura as a villain, until I realized Boruto hasn't even given him a real goal yet

Boruto has a rather divisive villain in the character of Jura, the Shinju clone of the Ten Tails, but there is no denying that his having a real goal could push him even further in a positive direction. That is because fans will have a greater understanding of what he wants to achieve, thus giving the audience a better vision of who he is and what drives him.

As of this writing, Jura is still finding his purpose as a sentient being. His desire to destroy Boruto stems from mere survival instincts, which makes sense. Therefore, it seems that the more time passes with this character, the greater his understanding of the world and himself will be, which is perhaps what Mikio Ikemoto wants the reader to grasp about him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the writer's opinions.

Explaining why Jura's goal is going to turn him into a stronger villain in Boruto

Jura wants to destroy the titular protagonist of the manga (Image via Shueisha).

The introduction of Jura as the seemingly figurehead of the Shinju clones has already generated a lot of discussion in the community online. One big reason was his peculiar design and the mystery of who he is and what drives him. That perhaps is the entire point of his character, since Jura himself doesn't know his own identity, which is going to be a major part of the manga moving forward.

Since he was born out of the Ten-Tails' essence and became sentient, Jura perhaps instinctively needs to destroy the titular protagonist because of his Otsutsuki genetics and how this can be a major threat to his survival. Moreover, this could be a part of his goal, but there is also a good chance that Mikio Ikemoto wants his journey in the story to be focused on that.

Throughout Blue Vortex, Jura wants to learn more about the world and the people around him, which could lead to his character's evolution. Whether that is for the greater good or not is hard to say, but his not having a goal at the moment is the point of his character.

What could happen in the near future

Jura as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

There is a good chance that Jura will cause some serious damage to Boruto in the coming chapters, but the protagonist will survive. However, readers might see the protagonist using Karma and having Momoshiki come out, although this is mere fan speculation at the moment.

On the other hand, every clash between these two characters suggests that the Shinju clone is slowly gaining a greater understanding of who he is, which is probably Ikemoto's current goal. It is difficult to predict, but the coming chapters could provide much-needed fleshing out for this villain and what drives him in the story.

Final thoughts

The series might have a slow-burn element regarding Jura's character and his evolution as a villain, which could fit with his origin as a Shinju clone. Furthermore, it shows how an initially divisive villain could win over people in the long run.

