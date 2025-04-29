Momoshiki's death was intentional in Boruto (and this theory proves it)

The Boruto villains weren’t particularly great during the earlier parts of the series. However, there are a few outliers, and one of them is none other than Momoshiki Otsutsuki. His very presence causes discomfort for viewers, and one can never guess his next move. This makes him an exceptionally unnerving villain who is similar to Orochimaru in the earlier parts of Naruto. Readers have begun discussing Momoshiki’s past actions and connecting certain dots that could reveal something important in the future.
The topic of discussion among fans was his death and why he chose Boruto in the anime and manga series. There are a couple of interesting observations that indicate Kishimoto and Ikemoto’s subtle foreshadowing. Let’s take a look at the said observations and understand their implications in the Two Blue Vortex installment of the manga series.
Boruto: Momoshiki’s death and potential reasons for choosing the protagonist
Momoshiki Otsutsuki took on Boruto during the earlier parts of the series. During that interaction, we could see the protagonist sensing something - Momoshiki’s presence. When the Otsutsuki decide to conceal themselves, no one can sense their presence.
However, the protagonist managed to do so, to which Momoshiki responded, stating that his Byakugan was responsible for this. This interaction happened after Momoshiki was on the receiving end of a Rasengan that apparently obliterated him.
This is when the Karma Mark comes into the equation. At this point in the story, there was no Karma Mark on his palm, and that’s when Momoshiki reappeared. He had stopped the flow of time, and that’s when the Karma Mark could have been placed on the protagonist. The latter was unable to move, and he also saw his father and Sasuke stuck in time.
If he had these abilities, then why did Momoshiki die? The answer to this question lies in his interaction with the protagonist after his reappearance. He stated that he witnessed Boruto’s fate. This meant that Momoshiki was able to go ahead in time and see the things that the young boy was capable of. As we see in the current set of Two Blue Vortex chapters, the protagonist has gotten incredibly strong.
After witnessing his fate, he realized that resurrecting his body would be ideal. Another interesting observation is his reaction after beating Kawaki. Boruto was completely in control until Kawaki activated his Karma Mode. This has a resonant effect, and the protagonist is forced to flee almost instantly. This indicates Momoshiki’s potential control over this body.
Conclusion
Fans have reason to believe that Momoshiki placed the Karma seal between stopping the flow of time and his death. Therefore, the fan theory in question proposes the chance that Momoshiki’s death was intentional. Not only was it intentional, but it also indicates his calculative nature.
Momoshiki’s ability to look into the future and stop the flow of time allowed him to assess the perfect vessel. Furthermore, the Jogan is still shrouded in mystery. It will be interesting to see how Momoshiki’s resurgence in the protagonist’s body will impact the world in the coming chapters.
