Boruto is getting too powerful too fast, and Two Blue Vortex will soon show the consequences

Boruto has become quite known in recent years for his tremendous surge in power thanks to the training he received from Sasuke Uchiha in the Two Blue Vortex time skip, thus getting very close to fulfilling his potential. While this has resulted in writer and artist Mikio Ikemoto flexing the character's abilities and what he can do, it has also presented the issue that he has become too powerful too fast.
Power-scaling has been a problem in the franchise since the end of the original Naruto series, and Boruto continues that trend, with only the strongest Shinju being a threat to the protagonist. Furthermore, this also results in the remaining cast members feeling majorly sidelined, which has become a running problem with this sequel throughout the years.
Explaining why Boruto has become too strong too fast and how that is a problem
A running issue by the end of the original Naruto series is that a select few of the characters were extremely stronger than the rest of the cast, which is something that Mikio Ikemoto has doubled down on within the sequel. The titular protagonist has become very powerful after the time skip, to the point that the vast majority of the characters in the manga cannot compete with him.
This is a problem because this series, like any other battle shonen, focuses on the tension of the main character having to overcome a villain, which means that the antagonists in this manga have to be even stronger. And the more powerful they become, the other characters are going to be further behind in terms of power-scaling, which is only deepening the issue.
Once the protagonist trained with Sasuke Uchiha, he became so powerful that he could fight against the strongest enemies in the series, to the point that he easily beat Code when they faced each other after the time-skip. And considering he has not gotten the most out of his Otsutsuki state and there is the variable of the Jougan, there is an argument to be made that this problem will only get worse.
More issues with this
It is also worth pointing out that the cast of Boruto characters is fairly small, with the titular protagonist, Kawaki, Sarada Uchiha, and a few more being the ones dealing with the threat of the Otsutsuki and the Shinju. This is arguably a mistake on Ikemoto's part since the world of this series feels a lot smaller in scope, thus leading to the cast feeling a lot less resourceful.
By the time the story reaches its climax, there is a strong argument to be made that the protagonist and Kawaki are going to be the only ones at a similar power level, as evidenced by the flashforward scene at the beginning of the series. However, when it comes to the rest, they have a tall order since the gap keeps widening, and they can't do much to make a difference against these enemies.
Final thoughts
All in all, the protagonist is bound to become stronger in the coming arcs and that has been a running problem throughout the most recent chapters, thus leading to a gap that is very difficult to close without feeling forced. Therefore, Ikemoto is going to have to deal with that in some shape or form for the betterment of the series.
