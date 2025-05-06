The latest Kagurabachi chapters all but confirm Uruha's return

As Kagurabachi fans may remember, Seiichi Samura had seemingly killed Yoji Uruha in a duel because he considered him and the other Enchanted Blade wielders evil. He wanted to eliminate every Enchanted Blade user, believing society would be better without them. In the duel, Samura first slashed with a normal blade, and then wielded his Enchanted Blade, Tobimune, to give the finishing blow.
After spilling Uruha's blood, Samura confronted Chihiro and instantly slashed him on his chest. Chiihro Rokuhira was declared dead until he miraculously revived. Shiba speculated that Chihiro's revival could be due to the influence of Samura's powers. What's more, Chihiro's Life Contract with Enten was also severed as a consequence of his momentary death. Hence, Uruha's body was sent to the forensic to check if he showed similar signs to Chihiro.
Now, the latest Kagurabachi chapters have revealed that Samura possesses an ability called Suzaku, which grants him the power of a Phoenix, i.e, immortality. What's more, he can redirect Suzaku's flames of blessing to others. Undoubtedly, that's how Chihiro returned from death, since Samura had cut him down with Tobimune. Similarly, he "finished off" Uruha using his Enchanted Blade. This fact suggests that Uruha might actually return from his death in future chapters.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi manga.
Exploring why Uruha might return from the dead in Kagurabachi
Takeru Hokazono has added layers of complexity to Seiichi Samura's character by revealing Suzaku - the third ability of his Enchanted Blade, Tobimune. According to Kagurabachi manga, Suzaku's flames operate on the same level as a Phoenix, granting Samura with immortal powers. He can effortlessly burn his wounds and heal from the most grave injuries.
Just as a Phoenix rises from its ashes, Samura could defy death. Moreover, in its True Realm, Samura could bless others with the Flames of Immortality. In the Seitei War, Samura once healed the arm of a person, who went on to become a painter. That painter, named Kanryuu Yoshida, vividly illustrated Samura akin to a Phoenix in the sky.
With this revelation, it's clear that Samura had used Suzaku on Chihiro Rokuhira to grant him a second chance. In Kagurabachi manga, Chihiro and Samura's first reunion after many years was horrific. The Enten user witnessed the lifeless body of Uruha lying in the pool of blood, with Samura standing nearby. He couldn't fathom how Samura could brutally kill his colleague.
Yet, Samura revealed that he wanted to destroy evil from its roots. As he deemed the Enchanted Blade users evil (including him), he wanted to eliminate them. Yet, Samura's actual intentions might be slightly different. In the recent Kagurabachi chapters that delved into Samura and Iori's past, it was revealed how Yura, the Hishaku's leader, approached Samura to join hands with him.
Samura knew about the Sword Saint's original sins, about how he massacred the innocent folks of the Island even after the peace treaty was signed. Despite that, Samura and other Enchanted Blade users remained silent and received grandiose treatment from others. They were lauded heroes, even though deep down they knew how their own took innocent lives.
Samura and the other Enchanted Blade users' main sin was to keep quiet about the Sword Saint's exploits. At the same time, Yura sowed a seed of doubt into Samura's brain by mentioning that the Sword Saint's "Malediction" would be repeated if he wasn't taken care of. Even though the Sword Saint's Enchanted Blade, Shinuchi, was sealed, and he was kept under heavy security, there remained a possibility of his return.
However, it wouldn't have been possible to kill the Sword Saint without sacrificing the lives of other Enchanted Blades. According to Kagurabachi manga, the Sword Saint's Lifelong Contract with the Shinuchi Blade acted as the main clog, around which Kunishige Rokuhira made the other Life Long contracts. In other words, if the Sword Saint were to die, other Enchanted Blade wielders would have perished within days.
That was a gamble Samura had to take. Deliberately, Yura pushed the blind swordsman to a corner and convinced him to join his cause to end the Sword Saint and collect the Shinuchi. As per the Kagurabachi manga, Yura wanted to wield the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade and prevent the Malediction from happening in Japan. While Samura didn't trust Yura and the Hishaku's harsh methods, he had no other choice but to follow along with their plan.
Moreover, he also believed that Sword Saint couldn't be kept alive. Yet, finishing him off would have meant sacrificing his comrades' lives as well as his own. However, what if Samura had an ability that could momentarily kill someone and sever the Life Long Contract? It was possible with Suzaku, the flames of the Vermillion bird.
There's a strong possibility that Samura only intends to "momentarily kill" the Enchanted Blade wielders to sever their Life Long Contract from their Enchanted Blades. That way, other Enchanted Blade wielders won't die, even if Samura kills the Sword Saint, the actual sinner. Chihiro Rokuhira's return from the dead further proved that Samura's powers could eradicate the Life Long Contract with such methods.
Moreover, as fans can remember, Samura dealt the final blow to Uruha using his Enchanted Blade, not with the ordinary sword. That's another reason to believe that he intentionally cut Samura with Tobimune and inserted the Suzaku flames into the swordsman's body at the final second. As a consequence, Uruha might return to life, albeit at the cost of losing his Life Long Contract with the Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade.
Conclusion
Takeru Hokazono may have indirectly revealed Yoji Uruha's fate in Kagurabachi after explaining how Samura's Suzaku powers work. Yet, there's no mistaking that Samura slashed Uruha badly with the ordinary sword. Considerng he's a veteran swordsman, Uruha should live with such wounds. Furthermore, if Suzaku's flames kick in, he could miraculously return from his fated death.
However, everything depends on how fast the Kamunabi higher-ups can act. As fans may remember, Uruha's body should be in the morgue, and Shiba contacted the authorities to check on his body. Even if he manages to survive his wounds, he might be out of action for a while.
At the same time, Uruha won't have his Enchanted Blade's powers to showcase even if he returns. The best possible scenario for his return would be now, considering Samura has comprehensively defeated Hiruhiko.
