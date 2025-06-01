Kagurabachi chapter 81: Hakuri regains hope as Yoji Uruha returns

Kagurabachi chapter 81 was released on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 27. The chapter marked the return of Yoji Uruha, who was supposed to be dead. Additionally, the chapter confirmed the existence of traitors within Kamunabi, who ensured the Hishaku could infiltrate the headquarters smoothly.

In the previous chapter, Hakuri realized that the Hishaku organization had used hostages to infiltrate the Kamunabi sorcerers. Due to perilous circumstances, Hakuri found himself in a secret room, where he confronted two Kamunabi sorcerers, who were forced to challenge him. After subduing them with his powers, Hakuri decided to head to the frontline as one of the core fighters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 81.

Kagurabachi chapter 81: Hakuri meets Kudo's subordinate

Kagurabachi chapter 81, titled Core, begins with one of the Kamunabi higher-ups, Izaru, asking the Barrier-Keepers about their members falling victim to the explosive nature of Pine Tree Sorcery. The Barrier-Keepers regrettably answer that they are still investigating the matter. As for the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade, they assure the sorcerer that it's safe for now.

Izaru suspects that the Hishaku are trying to destroy them from within. Nevertheless, Izaru reminds them of the four things that Kamunabi has to protect, even if it costs them their lives: The force field's core, the Shinuchi, the Sword Master, and something remains undisclosed in the chapter.

Izaru, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Elsewhere, in Kagurabachi chapter 81, Hakuri Sazanami wanders through the Kamunabi hideout's corridors, with the firm resolve of being a core fighter. At this moment, he encounters a Kamunabi member, Kashima, who happens to be the troop leader and a direct subordinate to Kudo.

He asks Hakuri about Kudo, who has gone to find him. Hakuri remains slightly skeptical about answering Kashima, given his previous experiences with the two sorcerers. At this moment, an announcement informs every troop in Kamunabi about the whole situation regarding the Pine Tree Sorcery attacks.

Kashima, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

The announcer, who is one of the Barrier-Keepers, informs everyone that he has already investigated the corpses. According to Kagurabachi chapter 81, the corpses had seeds planted into their bodies by a Hishaku sorcerer. Those seeds activate when the carrier dies. Having said that, it's a type of sorcery that cannot have escaped their notice.

So, the Barrier-Keeper wonders why the victims allowed it. The sorcerer suspects that the Hishaku must have blackmailed the victims somehow to abide by their rules. The Barrier-Keeper further informs every personnel that many more bombs are yet to detonate. He has scanned the premises and detected four additional seeds.

Kagurabachi chapter 81: Chaos in Kamunabi while Uruha returns

Hakuri sees Kudo (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, in Kagurabachi chapter 81, Kashima mentions that the Kamunabi has 500 workers around. In other words, Hakuri calculates that one in ten personnel are detonators. The Barrier-Keeper says he is zeroing in on their exact location. In the meantime, he advises everyone to spread out and asks nobody to move, except Hakuri Sazanami.

As soon as the announcement is made, Kashima shows Hakuri the way to Shinuchi. Just then, in Kagurabachi chapter 81, Kudo appears at the scene. He advises Hakuri not to approach that way since it's dangerous. Hakuri is delighted to see Kudo alive. He mentions that he got lucky. However, Kashima doesn't quite believe so.

He halts Kudo and asks whether he has heard the broadcast. Kudo says he has indeed, but adds that it's still too dangerous for Hakuri to go alone. Kashima says it's precisely so, which is why they must keep their distance from Hakuri. Meanwhile, Hakuri remains loyal to Kudo since he risked his life to protect him.

The Copy user shows his real face (Image via Shueisha)

However, Kashima says there are no exceptions. An argument brews between Kashima and Kudo over what they should do with Hakuri. However, their conversation is cut off when a young girl with a ponytail arrives and decapitates two Kamunabi sorcerers in front of them.

As soon as the girl does that, Pine Tree Sorcery emerges from their corpses. Hakuri does his best to fend off the growing trees using Isou. When he turns back, he sees a horrific scene. Kagurabachi chapter 81 shows Kudo holding a knife against Kashima's throat. Apparently, it's not Kudo but someone else imitating his identity using Transformation Sorcery.

The girl with daggers in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

The sorcerer informs Hakuri that Kudo has indeed perished meaninglessly while protecting him. With Kashima incapacitated, the girl says they have met their quota. According to Kagurabachi chapter 81, they had to neutralize Kamunabi's Western Underground Sector's main force, which they did.

The Copy person then orders her to kill Hakuri Sazanami. Meanwhile, Kashima urges Hakuri to run and not to trust anyone. Elsewhere, in Kagurabachi chapter 81, one of the Barrier-Keepers detects something strange as the casualties mount up. At this moment, Izaru suspects that they must deal with two types of enemies.

Izaru speculates about Kamunabi having traitors (Image via Shueisha)

Firstly, the ones with seeds implanted in their bodies. However, one has to be familiar with the surroundings to get the intel on the staff members. That's why Izaru believes they have a group of traitors in their midst. One of the Barrier-Keepers shouts that they have no idea who their enemies are, while the enemies know the locations of their key forces.

As the Barrier-Keepers begin to panic, Izaru orders them to identify anyone who has not been following orders, as well as the troops. One of the Keepers says they can't because the pine trees are jamming the circuits. Yet, Izaru remains hopeful that they will eventually figure out the enemies. Following this, the narrative shifts to Hakuri, who thinks about Kashima's sacrifice.

Yoji Uruha showcases Iai White Purity Style (Image via Shueisha)

He begins to feel all alone while trying to escape from the enemies' clutches. He's also worried about demonstrating Isou continuously, as he can't afford to lose his Sorcery skills. At this moment, something exciting happens. Hakuri Sazanami witnesses Yoji Uruha approaching him. Hakuri wonders whether it's another illusion, as he can no longer discern between real and unreal.

However, seeing Yoji Uruha in action, he believes it's truly him. Uruha demonstrates the Iai White Purity Style to strike Hakuri's chasers. He apologizes for taking so long to return, and says he will explain everything. Kagurabachi chapter 81 ends with Yoji Uruha asking Hakuri to come with him. The Sazanami boy says, "Okay," with tears in his eyes.

Conclusion

Hakuri and Uruha (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 81 witnessed a major turnaround in the story, all but confirming Yoji Uruha's status. When Hakuri was pushed into a corner, Uruha arrived with his blade to save the boy.

It's almost confirmed that Samura's final blow to Uruha was imbued with Suzaku flames. In other words, he was blessed with the same miracle that saved Chihiro. The chapter further confirmed the existence of many traitors within Kamunabi's setup. Now it remains to be seen how Hakuri and Yoji Uruha counterattack against the Hishaku's forces and Kamunabi's traitors.

