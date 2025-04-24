Kagurabachi chapter 77 spoilers: Samura showcases Suzaku's True Realm as Hiruhiko's fate is all but confirmed

With the alleged Kagurabachi chapter 77 spoilers that surfaced online on Thursday, April 24, 2025, the manga was expected to continue with Seiichi Samura's counterattack against Hiruhiko. Undoubtedly, the rumored spoilers didn't disappoint fans, as they revealed the true extent of Samura's Suzaku powers. The official chapter is set to be released on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Weekly Shonen Jump at 12 am JST.

In the previous chapter, Hiruhiko unleashed the second ability of his Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade, called Play. Since the ability allowed the wielder to freely control inanimate objects, Hiruhiko used it to maneuver the corpses against Samura. Moreover, the Hishaku sorcerer tried to use Samura's trauma against him. Yet, his plan backfired as Samura unleashed his third ability—Suzaku (Vermilion Bird).

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 77.

Kagurabachi chapter 77 spoilers show Seiichi Samura's spoiling Hiruhiko's plans with Suzaku's True Realm

Samura uses Suzaku (Image via Shueisha)

According to Kagurabachi chapter 77 spoilers, the chapter is titled Keep the Kids Out of It.

The alleged Kagurabachi chapter 77 spoilers begin with a scene at an art museum, where a man feels honored to meet the painter behind a stunning Phoenix illustration. The painter, Yoshida Kanryuu, states the legend of the Phoenix—a Vermillion Bird that bursts into flames when its death is nigh. Then from its ashes, the bird is born again.

Yoshida Kanryuu adds that various interpretations exist within different regions concerning the Phoenix lore. Yet, he believes it's no fantasy since he witnessed it during the Seitei War in the form of "Suzaku."

Kagurabachi chapter 77 spoilers then focus on Samura returning from the dead to confront Hiruhiko. The Hishaku sorcerer wonders whether the blind swordsman is truly immortal. Meanwhile, Chihiro notices that even though Tobimune's Suzaku has the power of immortality, it cannot heal Samura's eyes.

Following this, Kagurabachi chapter 77 spoilers show Samua teleporting behind Chihiro Rokuhira and Hiruhiko to cut them both at once. Chihiro starts tripping due to the Banquet's resonance, so he activates Nishiki.

Hiruhuko and Chihiro (Image via Shueisha)

A three-way Enchanted Blade battle begins as Hiruhiko, Chihiro, and Samura lock their blades. The impact pushes the Hishaku sorcerer, and he suddenly sees flames on his body. Hiruhiko realizes that Samura's flames can function offensively as well. Moreover, he isn't surprised that the blind swordsman could negate the Banquet's illusory effects. That's why he doesn't want to use it again.

At the same time, he recalls that Chihiro has also boosted himself with Nishiki. A flurry of thoughts crosses Hiruhiko's mind. He wonders whether he should activate Kumeyuri's third ability. However, he changes his mind quickly, realizing that he's already falling behind. Hence, he chooses to depend solely on numbers.

Kagurabachi chapter 77 spoilers then show Hiruhiko using his Play ability yet again. According to the chapter, Kumeyuri's second power grants the wielder the ability to manipulate nearby objects. Suddenly, a thought occurs to Hiruhiko's mind. He realizes that to master an object, he must comprehend its structure and familiarize himself with it by toying with it over and over.

Hiruhiko uses Play (Image via Shueisha)

At this moment, Kagurabachi chapter 77 spoilers reveal a haunting memory from Hiruhiko's past, when he killed someone in broad daylight. The narrator mentions that killing has always been a normal act for Hiruhiko, with no meaning attached to it.

Since he has always disregarded lives and objects, Hiruhiko realizes he's most incompatible with Kumeyuri. Yet, his twisted desire enables him to awaken the Play's True Realm. At this moment in Kagurabachi chapter 77 spoilers, Samura and others hear a rumble. Rou wonders what it's all about. Suddenly, Chihiro feels the hotel shaking.

Kagurabachi chapter 77 spoilers show Hiruhiko manipulating the entire Kyoto Massacre Hotel at his will, intending to destroy everyone along with it. Meanwhile, Chihiro thinks that it's too much for them to handle, wondering where Hiruhiko got such energy, especially with his deep wounds.

Hiruhiko, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The spoilers reveal that Hiruhiko disregards everything, including his own pain and life. That's why he can unleash his power from within. The Hishaku sorcerer is still hopeful that he can bring down Samura. Even though Suzaku's abilities grant Samura sheer immortality, Hiruhiko believes there must be an interval phase like the Cloud Gouger's Mei.

Hence, he plans to overwhelm Samura with sheer numbers. At this moment in Kagurabachi chapter 77 spoilers, Samura leaps out of the building, activating his jet-black wings. Hiruhiko maneuvers the corpses to have them follow the blind swordsman. He wonders whether Samura is running away.

Interestingly, he piles up the corpses like a tower to reach Samura. Hiruhiko then looks at Chihiro and asks him to be the witness to his True Realm. However, that doesn't happen, as Samura zooms back into the corpses with extreme speed. Hiruhiko cannot fathom Samura's strength, as every cut from the corpses disappears from the blind swordsman's body.

Seiichi Samura defeats Hiruhiko (Image via Shueisha)

According to Kagurabachi chapter 77 spoilers, Tobimune's third ability—Suzaku—allows the wielder to regenerate and burn oneself. Its powers are akin to the legendary Phoenix bird. However, Samura has evolved that power during the battle into something else. Awakening Suzaku's True Realm, Samura extends the flames' favor not only to himself but to all things.

The Flames of Compassion, as Yoshida once called it, breach Kumeyuri's status effects and rebuild the Kyoto Massacre Hotel from its destroyed state. In an instant, Samura ends Hiruhiko's all-out struggle. The Hishaku sorcerer breaks down in despair, lying in a pool of blood.

The spoilers don't explicitly reveal whether or not Samura killed Hiruhiko. However, the leaked panel suggests Hiruhiko might have sustained another serious injury. Samura says he needs to ensure that it's not another illusion this time, as he gears up to face Chihiro Rokuhira. Kagurabachi chapter 77 spoilers end with Chihiro Rokuhira preparing his Enten to fight Seiichi Samura.

Conclusion

Kagurabachi chapter 77 spoilers have shown another remarkable twist in the narrative. It appears as if Hiruhiko has finally lost his battle against Samura. He is left in a helpless state from which he might not return. Yet, a possibility remains that he may have used Kumeyuri's third ability at the final second to create another illusion.

Yet, it's a far-fetched idea at this point, considering Samura specifically stated that he ensured it wasn't an illusion. Moreover, Kagurabachi chapter 77 spoilers have set up Chihiro's rematch against Samura. The male protagonist had been preparing for this matchup for a while. Therefore, it remains to be seen how he can fight against the revered swordsman.

