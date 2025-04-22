Kagurabachi chapter 77 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 77 is scheduled to be released on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 22/23 issue, as per the official MANGA Plus website. Yet, due to the differences in time zones, the chapter will be available on April 27, 2025, for many global manga lovers' perusal.

In the previous chapter, Hiruhiko demonstrated the second ability of his Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade to control corpses against Samura. The Hishaku sorcerer played psychological tricks against the blind swordsman to try and kill him; however, his plan backfired, as Samura showcased the third move of his Tobimune.

Kagurabachi chapter 77 will release on April 28, 2025

Chihiro Rokuhira in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As per Shueisha's MANGA Plus site, Kagurabachi chapter 77 will be released on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #22-23. However, because of time zone differences, most international fans can read the chapter on Sunday, April 27, at varying times.

Below are the release dates and times for Kagurabachi chapter 77, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, April 27, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, April 27, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, April 27, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, April 27, 2025 5 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, April 27, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, April 27, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, April 28, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, April 28, 2025

12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 77?

Hiruhiko, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Interested readers can read Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi chapter 77 on multiple Shueisha-affiliated services, including the MANGA Plus website, the MANGA Plus app, the Shonen Jump+ app, and the VIZ Media website.

Yet, only the first and the latest three chapters can be accessed on these platforms, except the Shonen Jump+ app, which requires a monetary subscription to read all chapters. Furthermore, fans need a subscription to the MANGA Plus service to access beyond the six free chapters mentioned.

Kagurabachi chapter 76 recap

Hiruhiko vs. Chihiro as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

The chapter begins with a narration regarding the Enchanted Blade's True Realm. According to the narration, every Enchanted Blade has a True Realm beyond its theoretical limitation, and that limit depends on its wielder's potential.

After that, the chapter returns to Chihiro's battle against Hiruhiko. The Enten user uses Nishiki to strengthen his ears as a countermeasure against Kumeyuri's Banquet ability. Hiruhiko realizes that Chihiro has been saving his trump cards for Samura. Thus, he wants to eliminate Samura first, so that Chihiro can battle him with full swing.

Hiruhiko then unleashes the second ability of his Enchanted Blade, called Play. With this move, Hiruhiko can control inanimate objects around him. He uses the ability to maneuver the mobs' corpses against Samura. Meanwhile, Chihiro can't believe that Hiruhiko has become so adept at using an Enchanted Blade within such a short span of time.

Samura confronts the corpses (Image via Shueisha)

However, the sheer desire to eliminate Samura empowers Hiruhiko's abilities. As a result, Chihiro's Nishiki isn't enough to combat the illusory powers of Kumeyuri's Banquet. As the effect reaches the roof, Samura becomes slightly perplexed.

Hiruhiko observes that Samura is a weak person at heart, even though he's a skilled swordsman. Thus, he uses Samura's psychological weaknesses to his advantage to create haunting illusions; the blind swordsman recalls terrifying memories from the past as he deals with the corpses.

Suddenly, a familiar door from the past appears before him as an illusion. Unlike before, Samura finally opens the door and notices his daughter, Iori, in danger. He leaps in front to save his daughter from multiple blades. However, as a result, Samura gets skewered by those blades instead.

Hiruhiko senses Samura (Image via Shueisha)

Hiruhiko then exalts in joy, as he proclaims himself free from the shackles. But he doesn't yet know that the lethal blows have awakened Samura from his intoxicated state. According to the chapter, Samura used his Tobimune's third ability, called Suzaku (Vermillion Bird), to bathe his wounds in healing fire.

Suddenly, a flurry of crow feathers approaches Hiruhiko, who stands transfixed. The chapter ends with Samura emerging from the black crow feathers to remind Hiruhiko that it's the end for him. Moreover, the final page makes it seem as if Samura's Suzaku has healed his eyes.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 77? (speculative)

Seiichi Samura, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Considering how the latest issue ended on a cliffhanger, Kagurabachi chapter 77 will likely show Seiichi Samura showcasing his real strength against Hiruhiko. Since Samura is no longer under the spell of Hiruhiko's Banquet, he might go full throttle against the Hishaku sorcerer.

Moreover, as his eyes are seemingly healed, Kagurabachi chapter 77 may show Samura and Iori's heartfelt reunion. Yet, it remains to be seen whether or not the reunion ends in a tragedy.

