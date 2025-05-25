Kagurabachi chapter 80: Hakuri experiences another nightmare, as Hishaku's sinister plan is teased

Kagurabachi chapter 80 was released on Monday, May 26, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 26. The chapter provided fans with an interesting twist, revealing the Hishaku's infiltration plan in an otherwise impenetrable defense of the Kamunabi headquarters. The chapter also showcased Hakuri in action, as he decided to go to the frontline.

The previous chapter explored the Kamunabi organization's resistance against the Hishaku. Hakuri received an order to secure the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade to his Storehouse. On the other hand, Soshiro Azami fought against the Shigyu brothers as Kamunabi's executioner. He also met a Hishaku sorcerer, who was responsible for the attack on Kunishige.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 80.

Kagurabachi chapter 80: Kudo shows Hakuri Kamunabi's true wealth

Kagurabachi chapter 80 begins with Kudo showing Hakuri a wide range of sorcery books in a large library room, located on the Kamunabi headquarters' second floor. Kudo mentions that the library has manuals on sorcery of all kinds, not the kind that's innate at birth. In other words, it's a place packed with information.

He asks Hakuri if his family, the Sazanami clan, doesn't have such a library. Hakuri nods positively but says it's not on this level. According to Kudo in Kagurabachi chapter 80, one needs to study to excel in the Kamunabi. To address his point clearly, Kudo tells Hakuri that he can be at Masumi's level if he absorbs and masters all the material on this floor.

Meanwhile, Hakuri hears a ruckus upstairs. Kudo explains that it's probably Azami brawling. When Hakuri appears worried, Kudo says he doesn't have to. According to Kagurabachi chapter 80, there's a large force field protecting the floors. Seven practitioners on par with Masumi occupy the core station, where they operate the force field.

The Kamunabi sorcerers in charge of maintaining the forcefield (Image via Shueisha)

Not only do they take turns, but they also constantly repair the force field. Therefore, it's absolutely impossible to penetrate the barrier from the outside. Meanwhile, the sounds get louder. Kudo speculates in Kagurabachi chapter 80 that Ichiki must have joined the fight as well.

When Hakuri asks him about Ichiki, Kudo mentions that it's the old man with glasses from the meeting. According to Kagurabachi chapter 80, all the upper echelon are highly skilled in battle, though Azami is on another level. Kudo mentions that he's not much of a fighter.

Still, most Kamunabi members are up there in age. Kudo mentions that the ones fighting are probably the best of the lot. Furthermore, each of the frontline members has their own elite troop. Nearly all their forces are on-site. Beyond that, the organization has above 300 skilled fighters, who have all completed the basic curriculum.

Ishihira, Hakuri, and Kudo (Image via Shueisha)

According to Kudo's information in Kagurabachi chapter 80, the Kamunabi organization has intensive training in Spiritual Energy and Martial Arts, and sorcery fundamentals in their curriculum. In other words, it takes one to absorb about one-third of the knowledge from the library to pass the curriculum.

Hakuri realizes that the Kamunabi members are truly a class apart. Kudo further explains that Azami and the other high-level members aren't fighting, but rather hunting for prey. Following this, the narrative for the Kagurabachi chapter shifts the focus to Azami, who wonders why the Hishaku members haven't yet used the Datenseki like before.

He knows Hishaku operates with a clever strategy. That's why he wonders why they are slowly walking into death traps. At this moment, in Kagurabachi chapter 80, a Kamunabi sorcerer named Ishihira arrives. Kudo introduces Ishihira as one of the instructors of the organization. Ishihira looks at Hakuri and says that lately he has been training more students, his age.

Hakuri witnesses Ishihira's death (Image via Shueisha)

Kudo mentions that education is crucial since they are severely shorthanded. Meanwhile, Ishihira comments on how he has dedicated his life to serving the country. He then shows Hakuri the picture of his daughter. At this moment, something shocking happens. Ishihara says he cares about his daughter more than the country.

As soon as he says this, Ishihira pulls out a knife and slits his throat. The sight petrifies Hakuri, who can't believe Ishihira's actions. Kagurabachi chapter 80 then shows Pine Trees emerging from Ishihara's orifices. Just, Kudo demonstrates his sorcery, Warriors' path, on Hakuri to help him escape to another room below. As Hakuri falls from the floor, Kudo tells him not to worry about him.

Kagurabachi chapter 80: Hakuri vows to become a core fighter

Pine Tree sorcery in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Elsewhere, the sorcerers maintaining the forcefield detect an unregistered Spirit Energy explosion at four locations. Meanwhile, Hakuri finds himself on an unknown floor. He dejectedly sees Kudo's gas mask, smeared with blood. The events from earlier still haunt him, as he cannot fathom why Pine Tree sorcery emerged from Ishihira's body.

At this moment, in Kagurabachi chapter 80, Hakuri notices two Kamunabi soldiers approaching him. Yet, instead of helping him, they intercept the boy with their blades. They plan to use him as bait to lure out the core fighters. One of the Kamunabi members apologizes to Hakuri and says it's for their families. Everything becomes clear to Hakuri as he recalls Ishihira saying something similar.

A Hishaku sorcerer in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

In the meantime, a Hishaku sorcerer orders someone to release Ishihira's daughter since he has done his part. After ending the phone call, he checks Ishihira's name from a list and informs the soldiers to do their part. According to Kagurabachi chapter 80, Hishaku has kept the family members of selected Kamunabi workers as hostages.

As a result, it has become easier for them to infiltrate the headquarters from the inside. Meanwhile, Hakuri touches the blades of the Kamunabi members and sends them to his Storehouse. However, he doesn't anticipate them kicking him outright. Yet, having experienced his older brother's torture for several years has bolstered his endurance.

Hakuri takes on the sorcerers (Image via Shueisha)

As such, Hakuri awaits an opening and delivers an Isou to send the Kamunabi sorcerers flying. When the Pine Tree sorcery doesn't emerge from the duo, Hakuri speculates that it's perhaps because they are only unconscious. After that, he realizes that he's on his own now, with no way of knowing who's an ally or foe.

Yet, he's glad that he can at least fight now. Hakuri recalls that the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade cannot fall into the Hishaku's hands, or else the nation is done for. Likewise, he knows that Chihiro is also fighting out there. Hence, he doesn't want to be left behind. Kagurabachi chapter 80 ends with Hakuri Sazanami determined to go against his enemies as a core fighter.

Conclusion

Kagurabachi chapter 80 was a nice change of pace, with the narrative explaining the nuances of the Kamunabi organization's skill levels. The chapter has basically confirmed that Azami is on another level compared to the upper echelons of the company.

Additionally, Kagurabachi chapter 80 explored Hishaku's fearsome nature, as they took hostages to satiate their plans. Furthermore, the chapter revealed Hakuri's Isou, which still packs a punch. It remains to be seen how the white-haired Sazanami boy can confront the Hishaku and carry out his duties.

