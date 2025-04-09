The Shinju may take Sarada hostage in Boruto (& it makes perfect sense)

Apart from giving viewers more than a glimpse into the lives of Otsutsuki, the Boruto saga has created a new sort of creature that the Narutoverse hasn’t seen before. The Shinju are the big bad threat in Two Blue Vortex, and the secondary leader of the Shinju is Jura.

Ad

Jura has already done damage to Konoha, and the Shinju who answer to him have attacked the Kazekage and made Shinki, the Kazekage’s assistant, a Shinju. Other Shinju are currently locked in a battle with Konoha and Suna ninja, with the battle being a pivotal moment for the Shinju. Through this battle, the Shinju understands human emotions better.

Another thing the Sunagakure arc is revealing about the Shinju is that they are learning to manipulate human emotion. Ryu manipulates the Suna and Konoha ninja by acting aloof and then slowly prepares a jutsu to trap them. Since Jura collates all information that happens to the Shinju, there is a chance that he has learned how to manipulate human emotion, most especially love.

Ad

Trending

Jura has seen love make Matsuri, a Shinju, hesitate; love has also made Konohamaru not finish off Matsuri when he had the chance. Jura wants to tame love’s dangerous effects, and the best way to start is by taking Sarada hostage. This would cripple Boruto, as Sarada is not just a reminder of the life he once had, but a potential love interest.

Here is how the Boruto saga might chart out Jura’s next moves. Keep reading!

Ad

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

Why Jura will most likely take Sarada or Himawari in

Boruto Two Blue Vortex

Jura is seeing the effects of love firsthand from Ryu (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto Two Blue Vortex is currently in the Sunagakure arc, and from how things are looking, the role of the Shinju is set to change. Jura speaks about how love is humanity’s bane, but is also the Shinju’s enemy.

Ad

Eventually, viewers see Jura’s statement unfold. This happens in Chapter 20 of Two Blue Vortex, as Matsuri and Konohamaru fail to kill each other because of love. Seeing this, Jura might seek to take advantage of love, and there is no better way than kidnapping a loved one

Sarada is instrumental to Two Blue Vortex's story (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The most obvious candidate for Jura to kidnap is none other than Sarada. Sarada is perfect for this because of accessibility. The young Uchiha is locked in a battle with Ryu and has just released her Mangekyo Sharingan. From what was shown in Boruto Two Blue Vortex, Sarada’s fight with Ryu is swinging in her favor. This is due to her Mangekyo Sharingan, and that makes her a threat to the Shinju. Jura will not sit idly while that happens.

Ad

Jura will also find it strange that she is always at the forefront of everything Boruto related. When Code came to the village, Sarada was the first to interact with him, and they were about to fight if not for Boruto making an appearance. When Hidari faces Sarada, Boruto also makes an appearance. Jura is smart, and he will make that connection.

Final thoughts

Sarada being taken hostage will change the direction of Two Blue Vortex’s story into one many fans have been predicting. There is a chance Boruto will intervene in the battle between Ryu and Sarada, and that will force Jura to make an appearance.

Ad

Sarada’s Mangekyo Sharingan will also be of interest to Jura, as the Shinju leader is inquisitive about the world. This move will bring Sarada close to Hidari and might lead to a civil war among the Shinju.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidu Arah Sidu Arah writes about anime at Sportskeeda, offering insight shaped by his diverse interests and background. Although he studied animal science and agriculture at university, Sidu’s true passion has always been in creative expression. This passion led him to discover the dynamic world of anime and manga.



Previously, Sidu used to run a music community called Songstopedia and contributed as a writer for Total Apex Sports. His short story was notably featured in Trash to Treasure Lit, an online magazine, showcasing his talent for storytelling. He incorporates this skill into his work, ensuring that his writing reflects his voice while maintaining accuracy and relevance.



Inspired by Takehiko Inoue, Sidu aims to create art that can change lives, believing that Inoue’s work mirrors the complexities of the real world. In his free time, he enjoys playing football or reading manga. If given the chance, he would love to teleport to the world of Hirayasumi. Know More