Kagurabachi chapter 80 release date and time, what to expect, and more

In the previous chapter, Hakuri received the mission to secure the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade in his Storehouse. Elsewhere, the Kamunabi's security personnel detected three intruders. They realized that the two of them were the Shigyu brothers, responsible for the deaths of 11 Kamunabi members in the past.

However, they had no answer to Soshiro Azami's fierce strength. Given how the chapter ended, fans can't wait to see what happens next in Kagurabachi chapter 80.

Kagurabachi chapter 80 release date and time

Hakuri, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, Kagurabachi chapter 80 will be released on Monday, May 26, 2025, at 12 am JST in the 26th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. Yet, due to the varying time zones, many interested readers outside Japan can read the issue on May 25, 2025.

Here are the release dates and timings for Kagurabachi chapter 80, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, May 25, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, May 25, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, May 25, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, May 25, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, May 25, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, May 25, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, May 26, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, May 26, 2025

12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 80?

Azami, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Interested manga lovers can access Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi chapter 80 on several Shueisha-affiliated services, including the MANGA Plus site, the MANGA Plus app, the VIZ Media site, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

However, readers can only access the first and the latest three chapters on these services, except the Shonen Jump+ application, which requires a subscription to read all chapters. Likewise, manga readers require a paid subscription to read beyond the free chapters on MANGA Plus.

Kagurabachi chapter 79 recap

Hakuri and Kudo in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

The chapter, titled Threat!!, kicks off with Hakuri Sazanami asking a Kamunabi sorcerer named Kudo about his role in the operation. Kudo says there's no need to be hasty, as the intruders are most likely the Hishaky members. As a result, he suspects they are most probably after the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade and the Sword Saint.

That's why Kudo tells Hakuri that his job would be to secure the Shinuchi blade in his dimension, the Storehouse. According to the chapter, Hakuri has barely managed to survive. The Kamunabi medics transplanted a portion of his nervous system that governs his other sorcery, Isou. Yet, as a result, the boy has lost the potency of both of his abilities.

Yet, Hakuri is thankful that he can still be of use. He urges Kudo to take him to the Shinuchu. Meanwhile, on the underground level 1, several Kamunabi members are seen monitoring the security levels. One of them has worked at the organization for 18 years. Ever since the Kamunabi's inception, he has been the commander of the west zone.

The Kamunabi members monitoring the intruders (Image via Shueisha)

Through a monologue, the sorcerer reveals that the Kamunabi organization was previously known as the Counter-Sorcery Army. During the Seitei War, the company was created as an emergency response to the Sorcery Threats from Shokoku. Moreover, the Counter Sorcery Army had originally adopted an Army ranking system, with designations such as General Officer, Colonel, etc.

However, such a ranking system was discontinued. Meanwhile, the Kamunabi sorcerer receives a report about three intruders. Apparently, two of them are non-Hishaku members. The sorcerer finds out that they are the Shigyu brothers, who have killed 11 Kamunabi officers in the past.

The Kamunabi sorcerer recalls his nephew being one of the tragic victims. Although he wants to avenge his nephew, he knows that he's no match for the Shigyu brothers. Meanwhile, the Shigyu brothers detect the security forces, but decide not to kill them, as they aren't worth their time.

Azami takes on the Shigyu brothers (Image via Shueisha)

As such, they head to another Zone, known as the Threat Elimination Ground. Interestingly, they notice Azami waiting for them. The chapter reveals Soshiro Azami as the Kamunabi's Executioner. In the Counter Sorcery Army, he rose to the rank of a Colonel at 18. The chapter showcases Azami's Assault and Battery fighting style.

With the powers of his fists, he demolishes the Shigyu brothers. After eliminating them, Azami senses another enemy. He realizes it's one of the Hishaku sorcerers responsible for the attack on Kunishige Rokuhira. The chapter ends with Azami prepared to crush his foe.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 80? (speculative)

The Samurai Hishaku sorcerer in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Considering how the latest issue ended, Kagurabachi chapter 80 will likely show Soshiro Azami's battle against the Samurai Hishaku sorcerer. Azami would like to avenge Kunishige's death and showcase the more brutal side to his powers.

Besides that, Kagurabachi chapter 80 could shift the focus to the Chihiro Rokuhira vs. Samura battle. It remains to be seen how Chihiro can intercept Samura's attacks. Additionally, the chapter could explore Hakuri's new mission.

