Takeru Hokazono does an Eiichiro Oda in the latest Kagurabachi chapter

The manga community is abuzz because Kagurabachi author Takeru Hokazono seemingly paid a subtle homage to Eiichiro Oda's famous One Piece series in his recent chapter. Twitter users have shared images demonstrating what many fans interpret as an intentional similarity between Chihiro Rokuhira's fighting position and Roronoa Zoro's iconic three-sword technique.

The homage created a buzz on social media, and fans from both series passionately argued about the link between these two Shonen Jump masterpieces. The soaring popularity of Kagurabachi is now coupled with increased attention towards Hokazono's work due to its possible nod to a beloved manga series.

Kagurabachi chapter 61 pays subtle tribute to One Piece with Zoro-inspired swordplay

Takeru Hokazono's latest chapter 61, Night Battle, demonstrates his creative influence from One Piece through visual elements that echo Roronoa Zoro's unique sword-fighting style. Multiple katanas are arranged in a circle with hilts, creating an "X" shape at the center that resembles the three-sword-style visual motifs that characterize Roronoa Zoro in One Piece.

The second drawing displays fierce sword combat sequences, strengthening the suggested relationship between the works. Kagurabachi explores Chihiro Rokuhira's vengeance journey with magical swords, which contrasts with One Piece, where Luffy searches to become Pirate King, but both manga series originated from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump.

The tribute gains special significance as a new manga artist recognizes one of the most influential figures in the industry. Since its debut, Kagurabachi quickly earned popularity with both critics and fans who admire Hokazono's unique art style and powerful storytelling.

This potential nod to One Piece appears in chapter 61, suggesting Hokazono has found enough confidence in his own established world to incorporate subtle references to works that may have influenced him.

Fan reaction

The recent homage in Kagurabachi to One Piece has been met with widespread praise on Twitter, with fans of both series celebrating the connection. Hashtags for both titles have surged as readers share images, comparisons, and interpretations. Many commend Hokazono for honoring Oda, whose influence is deeply felt across the manga world.

"UNPARALLED I'M POURING HONEY ON YOU HOKAZONO GOATED," said one fan.

"HOKAZONO DOES IT AGAIN. THIS IS THE BEST CHAPTER OF ALL TIME," stated one fan.

More fans shared:

"I love, love, love Kagurabachi chapter 61." stated another fan.

"I KNEEL HOKAZONO. THIS HAS BEEN MY FAVORITE ARC OF KAGURABACHI THUS FAR," said one fan.

"I like how Kagurabachi has very consistent action, but it doesn’t cut too much away from the exposition," said nother fan.

Analytical threads highlight compositional and stylistic parallels, especially in action and swordplay. The moment also introduced the series to new readers, boosting its international popularity. Hokazono’s detailed art and dynamic choreography continue to earn acclaim, further fueled by this timely and respectful tribute.

Conclusion

This moment of apparent cross-series appreciation serves as a reminder of manga's collaborative spirit, where new artists often acknowledge those who paved the way before them.

As the series continues to develop its own identity in the competitive world of shonen manga, this subtle nod to One Piece demonstrates Hokazono's respect for tradition while carving out his unique position in manga history.

