Kagurabachi chapter 67 spoilers: Hiruhiko surpasses his limits to face Chihiro on an equal level

Kagurabachi chapter 67 spoilers, released on Thursday, February 6, 2025, were expected to show Hiruhiko's fight against the Tokyo Massacre Hotel's general manager, Sengoku Yojiro, and the alleged leaks didn't disappoint. The chapter saw Hiruhiko hone his swordsmanship to stand on the same ground as Chihiro Rokuhira. The chapter will be officially released in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #11 on Monday, February 10, 2025.

In the previous chapter, Chihiro and the Masumi's commander, Rou, revealed the truth about Seiichi Samura to his daughter, Iori Samura. Iori realized why her father had the Masumi erase her memories of him. In addition, the chapter disclosed the lore surrounding the Seitei War. In the end, Hiruhiko and Toto arrived at the Kyoto Massacre Hotel to search for Samura's daughter.

Kagurabachi chapter 67 spoilers show Hiruhiko showcasing his swordplay to attain the same level as Chihiro

Hiruhiko, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The alleged Kagurabachi chapter 67 spoilers begin with Hiruhiko regaining his motivation after learning that Chihiro Rokuhira is still alive. Toto confirms this by telling him how she ran into him. Moreover, she informs Hiruhiko that Chihiro is working as the bodyguard for Samura's daughter.

Meanwhile, Kyoto Massacre Hotel's general manager, Sengoku Yojiro riles up the staff to fight against Hiruhiko. He refuses to let the Hishaku sorcerer do as he pleases at his hotel and demonstrates the sacred Reigen One-Sword style.

Yojiro's heavy blows momentarily overpower Hiruhiko since he hasn't had a proper match-up against a skilled swordsman. Yet, since he no longer possesses his own sorcery powers, he realizes that he needs to concentrate and focus on his swordplay.

Yojiro Sengoku in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 67 spoilers then show Hiruhiko recalling Kuguri's advice on swordsmanship. When Kuguri was entrusted to teach Hiruhiko the art of swordsmanship, he explained the basics to him. He mentioned how "shape" is the most important aspect.

As he clashes his blade against Yojiro's, Hiruhiko understands the difference in skill. Yet, he remembers Kuguri telling him that even if he holds an Enchanted Blade, his swordsmanship will remain the same. In other words, he won't be on the same level as Chihiro Rokuhira.

According to Kagurabachi chapter 67 spoilers, Hiruhiko wants to be on equal grounds with Chihiro. That's why, he intends to swallow Yojiro in sheer swordsplay to kill Chihiro later on equal footing. Eventually, he severs Yojiro's left arm, perplexing the man. Yojiro realizes he cannot read Hiruhiko's blade.

Kyoto Massacre Hotel in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Thus he asks the Hishaku sorcerer whose discipline he is. Kagurabachi chapter 67 spoilers then shift the focus to Hiruhiko, who asks Yojiro whether he needs to be somebody's pupil. He emphatically says that he's the disciple of "Freedom" and warns Yojiro that next time he won't miss.

Meanwhile, Kagurabachi chapter 67 spoilers switch to the room where Chihiro is guarding Iori. As Iori wakes up, she finds Chihiro beside her. The duo engages in a conversation, where Iori asks Chihiro how he's used to such a dark path. Chihiro reveals how different his world is from Iori's "peaceful" life.

As for Iori, she realizes that if she goes back to her previous life, she won't be able to live the life she's living currently - going to school and leading a normal life. Thus, she has to choose between the two lives. Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 67 spoilers show Chihiro revealing his identity as Kunishige Rokuhira's son to Iori.

Iori, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

He mentions how they share similar circumstances being the children of war heroes. While Chihiro chooses to live with the truth, he understands Iori's special case. Just then, there's a knock on the door. Chihiro finds a man lunging at him with a dagger. The spoilers reveal that someone has sent the man to target the room Iori is in, in exchange for money.

Chihiro tells Iori to stay inside, while he faces more reinforcements. Kagurabachi chapter 67 spoilers show Chihiro Rokuhira easily eliminating a group of mobs. Iori comes out of the room once Chihiro is done with the enemies. The boy then asks Iori whether she's scared, to which she says she's not.

Chihiro Rokuhira in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Chihiro then reminds Iori that while he can only walk on the path of revenge, Iori has a choice. He mentions there's no correct decision, so it's up to her what she wants to do. Iori realizes she has only one choice - she wants to go back to school.

Just then, Kagurabachi chapter 67 spoilers show Hiruhiko emerging from the hotel's lift, holding Yojiro's severed head. The spoilers end with Hiruhiko ready to face Chihiro Rokuhira on equal grounds. Meanwhile, Chihiro assures Iori that he will get her back safely.

Conclusion

Kagurabachi chapter 67 spoilers extended the parallels between Chihiro Rokuhira and Hiruhiko. The latter honed his swordsmanship and defeated a skilled swordsman, Sengoku Yojiro.

Thus, his sword skills have finally ascended to the same level as Chihiro. The spoilers have set up an enticing encounter between two individuals with striking goals.

