Hokazono may have pulled from the seven deadly sins for Kagurabachi's Enchanted Blades (& Kumeyuri's ability shows why)

In Kagurabachi, the Enchanted Blades, forged by Kunishige Rokuhira, represent more than weapons, they may embody a symbolic layer tied to the seven deadly sins. While their spirit energy manipulation is central to the plot, each blade’s bond with its wielder suggests thematic alignment with specific sins.

This connection could explain the abilities of the swords and why certain individuals are drawn to them. The relationship between Kumeyuri and Hiruhiko particularly supports this theory, implying that sin-based traits influence blade compatibility. Hokazono’s storytelling subtly blends theology with fantasy, enriching the narrative with hidden psychological and spiritual depth.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Kagurabachi's Cursed Blades: Symbolic manifestations of the Seven Deadly Sins

The evidence for this theory comes from examining Kumeyuri and its wielder. Hiruhiko's traumatic past and obsessive connection to his blade mirrors the sin of Lust—not merely in s*xual terms, but as an overwhelming desire that consumes his identity.

Kumeyuri's ability manifests as ethereal chains that bind and restrain, symbolizing the controlling nature of lust and how it imprisons both the wielder and their targets. This connection extends beyond mere coincidence, suggesting Kunishige deliberately imbued each blade with properties reflecting one of the seven deadly sins.

The Shinuchi blade aligns perfectly with Wrath, its destructive power matching the nature of anger. Its wielder, the Sword Master, demonstrates fury in combat, channeling it into precise strikes that embody controlled wrath.

Similarly, Enten likely represents Pride, the "first" sin and often considered the root of all others. Its superior cutting ability and manifestation reflect pride's elevated self-perception and desire for recognition.

Kagurabachi's Blades and Bearers: A sinful symphony of power and fate

For the remaining blades, Kuregumo's spiral-based abilities suggest Greed's hunger for acquisition, creating a vortex that pulls in everything around it. Tobimune's powers might symbolize Sloth through abilities that minimize effort while maximizing results.

Subaru's unnamed sword potentially represents Gluttony with consumption-based powers, while the female Sword Bearer's weapon could embody Envy through abilities that mirror or steal from others. This framework extends beyond mere powers—each wielder represents personality traits and backstories resonating with their blade's associated sin.

This suggests the blades possess a form of consciousness or "fate" that draws them to individuals with corresponding spiritual weaknesses or strengths. Chihiro's journey to recover these blades becomes not just a quest for vengeance but potentially a moral journey confronting each sin in turn.

Conclusion

The seven deadly sins framework provides an interpretation of Kagurabachi's mystical weapon system, elevating Hokazono's worldbuilding beyond conventional battle manga tropes. By connecting ancient moral philosophy with modern supernatural storytelling, this theory reveals potential layers of meaning in character motivations and power development.

As the manga progresses, watching how each Sword Bearer's relationship with their blade evolves—either succumbing to or overcoming their associated sin—may reveal one of Kagurabachi's central themes: the struggle between human weakness and strength.

This interpretation transforms the Enchanted Blades from mere power-granting artifacts into symbolic catalysts for character development and philosophical exploration.

