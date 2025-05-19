Kagurabachi chapter 79: Azami displays his power as Kamunabi's retaliation against Hishaku begins

Kagurabachi chapter 79, titled "Threat!!", was released on May 19, 2025, at 12:00 am JST and depicted the actual beginning of the Kamunabi vs Hishaku showdown. The episode featured Hakuri returning to action and realizing his role in isolating the Shinuchi away from Hishaku's control.

While the previous chapter only depicted Kamunabi leader Azami getting ready to intercept the Hishaku, chapter 79 depicted his actual overwhelming power. He managed to swiftly eradicate nearly the entire Hishaku invading force.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Kagurabachi chapter 79.

Kagurabachi chapter 79: Shinuchi relocation plan begins as the executioner makes his grand debut

Still from the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 79 picked up from the ending of chapter 78, with Hakuri regaining consciousness and asking for further orders to aid the countermeasures against Hishaku's invasion. Kamunabi member Kudo debriefs Hakuri on the situation, revealing how Chihiro was engaging Samura in combat. He also deduces that the Hishaku must be targeting the Shinuchi as well as the Sword Master.

Kudo emphasizes how both of them cannot be allowed to fall into the Hishaku's grasp, revealing that Hakuri will need to teleport the Shinuchi and isolate it within his warehouse subspace to keep it away from the Hishaku.

Kudo continues on, revealing how Hakuri's survival chances were next to none. They saved him by transplanting and merging different portions of his brain, possibly diminishing the output of both his sorcery techniques. Hakuri simply thanks Kudo for what he did and continues toward the Shinuchi.

Kagurabachi chapter 79 then cuts to a three-member Hishaku cell entering the outer floor of the Kamunabi headquarters without much resistance. Although floor commanders, along with Kamunabi combatants, were present on the floor, they were simply instructed to divert the invading force into the central area.

While the floor commander wanted to take revenge for the death of his nephew, he simply stood frozen at the face of the murderous Shigyu brothers accompanying the Hishaku member.

Soon, the three-man Hishaku invading force successfully enters the central area, also termed "The Threat Elimination Grounds." They are greeted by Soshiro Azami entering the elimination grounds as the "Executioner," along with an actual ceremonial drum beating.

The Shigyu brothers try to restrain Azami in chains, only for their entire plan to backfire. He breaks the chains via sheer brute force and eliminates one of the brothers with a single punch.

Azami ponders the attack on Kunishige, coming to the conclusion that only the top elites of the Hishaku must have taken part in the operation. This is especially true since Shiba was able to reach Kunishige's house in mere 10 seconds after the alert.

Azami realizes that the subpar Shigyu brothers couldn't have been involved in the incident, leaving only the singular Hishaku member as the suspect. The episode ends with Azami confronting the actual Hishaku member, after having pulverized the second Shigyu brother's skull as well.

Final Thoughts

Kagurabachi chapter 79 has subtly set up the reveal of the mystery surrounding Kunishige Rokuhira's murder, with Azami apparently being the setup as the one to uncover the truth. Although previous chapters had set up the Chihiro vs Samura fight, it is possible that the next few chapters simply focus on Azami, especially since his official title as the "Executioner" was finally revealed.

