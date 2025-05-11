Kagurabachi chapter 78: Hishaku's Kamunabi infiltration begins as Hakuri regains consciousness

Kagurabachi chapter 78 was released on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump 24. The chapter featured an interesting turn of events, with Kuguri intervening to save Hiruhiko from Samura. On the other hand, the chapter focused on the Hishaku organization's invasion of the Kamunabi headquarters.

In the previous chapter, Seiichi Samura showcased the True Realm of his Tobimune Enchanted Blade's third ability, Suzaku. With the flames of immortality, Samura not only healed his wounds but also restored the destroyed Kyoto Massacre Hotel. Samura's actions rendered Hiruhiko distraught, as he was at his wits' end.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 78.

Kagurabachi chapter 78: Kuguri and Toto save Hiruhiko, Chihiro vs. Samura is set up

Picking up the events from the previous issue, Kagurabachi chapter 78, titled Switch, commences with Hiruhiko horrified to realize that he cannot move his body. Meanwhile, Chihiro Rokuhira, who has the experience of handling an Enchanted Blade, knows that Hiruhiko's condition isn't unnatural, considering the boy's final move exhausted all of his Spirit Energy.

However, he's equally stunned by Samura's resilience. Chihiro cannot believe how Samura hasn't broken a sweat after nullifying Hiruhiko's all-out move, and veiling the sky with the Tobimune's Owl ability for days. He wonders whether it's because of the Suzaku regeneration powers, but he quickly brushes off that thought since he knows that Suzaku can't meddle with life and death.

Samura, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Rather, it consumes a hefty amount of Spirit Energy. Furthermore, Chihiro recalls that if a person only relies on regeneration powers, their Spirit Energy will plummet to a great extent. At any rate, he believes that everything should have a limit, and Samura's current condition is a testament to his evolution after the Seitei War.

Meanwhile, in Kagurabachi chapter 78, Seiichi Samura realizes he must finish off Hiruhiko first. Suddenly, he detects a presence behind him. The chapter shows Kuguri slashing through the door to lock blades with Samura. The Hishaku sorcerer demonstrates Twilight Wave, a type of sorcery power that allows the user to store heat generated by the body during battle and unleash it at will.

According to Kagurabachi chapter 78, Twilight Wave doesn't have a limit to how much heat it can store. The more heat Kuguri builds, the more potent his attacks become. Furthermore, he has only fought with his sword for seven months. Thus, with a concentrated attack, Kuguri destroys a section of the building. When the resultant smoke clears, Samura notices that Hiruhiko has fled.

Kuguri, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Following this, Kagurabachi chapter 78 shows Toto teleporting Hiruhiko to a safe area. She asks the Hishaku sorcerer if he is fine, but the boy can only mumble incomprehensible words. Toto realizes that Hiruhiko has incurred a heavy defeat against Samura, which is why his will has been broken. At this moment, Kuguri teleports to their location and says that he couldn't locate Hiruhiko's severed arm.

He also comments that Samura has taken the Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade. Kuguri is also gutted that they failed to capture Samura's daughter. Overall, it's a devastating loss for them. Yet, Toto is glad that they could all make it alive. Kuguri thinks that they cannot do anything against Samura with their current position.

At this moment in Kagurabachi chapter 78, the Hishaku sorcerers notice snow falling from the sky. Kuguri thinks it's possibly the aftermath of Samura's technique. He is further demoralized by Samura's strength, as he can affect even the weather. Meanwhile, Toto contemplates their next move, since Yura is on another mission in Tokyo.

Hiruhiko, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Kuguri thinks they should sit back for a while, as it's impossible to face Samura now. Just then, in Kagurabachi chapter 78, Hiruhiko says something incomprehensible. Toto reaches down to hear what Hiruhiko is saying. The Hiruhiko sorcerer feebly asks to be killed. Hiruhiko then recalls that Chihiro's eyes had nothing for him, including hatred.

Elsewhere, in Kagurabachi chapter 78, Samura asks Chihiro why he has picked up his Enchanted Blade again. Chihiro tells him that he has heard everything about the Malediction and the Sword Master's crime. Samura internally curses Shiba for telling Chihiro the truth.

After that, he explains to Chihiro that everything has been the Sword Master's fault. He adds that Chihiro's father, Kunishige Rokuhira, was the true hero, even though he forged those Enchanted Blades.

Chihiro and Samura in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Chihiro replies that he has already heard it from Shiba many times. However, Samura feels that Chihiro hasn't yet fully grasped the gravity of the situation. Samura tells Chihiro that if he has truly heard everything, he should know that the Sword Master cannot be allowed to live. The Enten-user then asks Samura whether he is planning to eradicate the other wielders, including himself.

Kagurabachi chapter 78 then shifts the perspective to the blind swordsman, who says that he must do the necessary part for Iori's sake and her future. However, Chihiro quickly reminds him that what Iori needs is actually him. At any rate, Samura is prepared to cut down even Chihiro if he gets in his way. At this moment, Chihiro Rokuhira responds to Samura's question about why he wielded Enten again. He says it's to stop Samura.

Kagurabachi chapter 78: Yura gives the infiltration order to his team

Yura gives the green signal (Image via Shueisha)

Elsewhere, in Tokyo, Yura is on a mission to infiltrate the Kamunabi organization's base, where a mysterious person is seen connected to a peculiar device. The chapter eventually notes the person as a Kamunabi sorcerer in charge of supervising the base's barriers. Meanwhile, a high-level meeting is being held among the top Kamunabi members.

One of them mentions that the Owl from the sky has cleared up. Another says that they have received a report from Masumi, who has encountered Seiichi Samura in Kyoto. Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 78 shifts the focus to Azami, who mentions that Masumi has also sighted three Hishaku members on the premises. Furthermore, the group has also confirmed the Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade's location.

The Kamunabi higher-ups (Image via Shueisha)

At this moment, in Kagurabachi chapter 78, a Kamunabi sorcerer managing the devices informs the authorities about the enemy's infiltration. He mentions that the external barrier has been breached directly above where the Shinuchi is, with Pine Tree sorcery. They confirm that it's Hishaku's move. As per the chapter, the Kamunabi has confined the Sword Master deep down in the HQ.

According to Kagurabachi chapter 78, the Kamunabi headquarters is an underground facility, housing 500 employees, including non-combatants. Interestingly, a rectangular force field protects the facility. Meanwhile, the Pine Tree sorcery user presses on to destroy the barriers. At this moment, the bearded Kamunabi sorcerer suggests they should unlock the barrier's first layer and let the Hishaku in.

Azami, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

He reminds everyone that their primary objective is to safeguard the public from threats. Just then, in Kagurabachi chapter 78 spoilers, the Kamunabi sorcerer supervising another set of barriers senses seven Hishaku sorcerers approaching. The other Kamunabi sorcerer with glasses recalls that three Hishaku sorcerers are in Kyoto.

If Chihiro and his team's reports are right, the Hishaku is comprised of ten sorcerers. Thus, the Kamunabi higher-up realizes that the remaining Hishaku sorcerers have come to attack the facility. Azami feels he must exercise his powers in a battle. On the other hand, another Kamunabi member wonders if they can truly breach the base without Enchanted Blades.

Hiruhiko, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

They speculate that the Hishaku must have been hiding their time for the Owl in the sky to dissipate. One of them also wonders what sort of plans the enemies are scheming. At any rate, the Kamunabi higher-up believes that a battle is imminent. One of the higher-ups wants the non-combatants to shift to three levels below the third floor. At this moment, Kagurabachi chapter 78 shows Hakuri Sazanami.

A sorcerer asks Hakuri if he can move since he has only gotten up. Hakuri replies that he is up for it. Kagurabachi chapter 78 ends at a fascinating juncture, as two battles begin to move: Samura vs. Chihiro in Kyoto, and the Hishaku vs. Kamunabi in Tokyo.

Conclusion

Takeru Hokazono has wonderfully set up the big events with Kagurabachi chapter 78. The latest chapter also confirmed that Hiruhiko will live to see another day. However, it remains to be seen how he can fight back, considering he has lost his arm and the Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade.

Yet, since he still has the Life Contract with the blade, Kumeyuri still belongs to him. On the other hand, Kagurabachi chapter 78 revealed interesting facts about the Kamunabi headquarters. Since Yura is leading an all-out attack, the subsequent chapters will likely reveal the other Hishaku members.

