Gachiakuta chapter 137: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Gachiakuta chapter 137 is set to be released on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan. However, due to time zone differences, many readers can access the chapter on May 13, 2025. There hasn't been any news regarding the chapter's delay, so interested fans can read it on Kodansha's K-Manga service next week.

Ad

The previous chapter revealed that Too Lily was merely a messenger sent by a certain person to hand over a special item (Choker) to Rudo, the son of Alto Surebrec. Interestingly, Rudo heard the Choker Maker's voice from the item.

The Choker Maker revealed that they were aware of Rudo's father and that he (Rudo) would destroy the Doll Festival. Considering how the chapter ended, fans are eagerly anticipating what happens next in Gachiakuta chapter 137.

Ad

Trending

Gachiakuta chapter 137 release date and time

Enjin, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Films)

According to Kodansha's K Manga service, Gachiakuta chapter 137 will be released in most regions on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, while the same chapter will be available in Japan on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, due to varying time zones.

Ad

The release dates and times for Gachiakuta chapter 137, based on the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Tuesday, May 13, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Tuesday, May 13, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, May 13, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Tuesday, May 13, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, May 13, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, May 13, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Wednesday, May 14, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, May 14, 2025 12:30 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to read Gachiakuta chapter 137?

Rudo receives Too Lily's item (Image via Kodansha)

Interested manga readers and fans of Kei Urana can read Gachiakuta chapter 137 on Kodansha's K Manga service via the app or web versions.

Ad

However, the service is limited to users in the USA, Mexico, Singapore, Canada, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Taiwan, Brazil, India, and the Philippines. Additionally, manga lovers must purchase coins to read the chapters on this platform.

Gachiakuta chapter 136 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gachiakuta chapter 136, titled Special Delivery, commenced with Rudo recalling the memories from the Sphere, where his neighbors vilified him for being Alto Surebrec's son. Therefore, when Too Lily asked him whether he was the son of Alto, Rudo's mind was set in a frenzy.

A flurry of questions swirled in his head, and he demanded an answer from Too Lily regarding what she knew about his father. However, Too Lily revealed that she was only a messenger and had no connections to the "upper management." At that moment, Rudo asked her about the White Crow. Interestingly, Lily revealed that White Crow was "special" to her due to a certain incident.

Ad

According to the chapter, Too Lily once wandered into no man's land when she was young. The white crow led her to safety when she was scared. Since that incident, the White Crow had become Too Lily's soul theme. As an entertainer, she wants to make people smile just as the White Crow did for her.

Too Lily, as seen in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

Too Lily further reveals that a certain "friend" requested her to contact the son of Alto Surebrec. Her friend also provided her with details about Rudo's appearance and mentioned that he belonged to the Cleaners. After searching for a long time, she went to the Information Broker, who tolinformed her that she would find Alto's son at the Doll Festival.

Ad

Rudo was astonished to discover that Kuro had arranged their meeting. He also learned that the Information Broker left Too Lily penniless in exchange for that information. At any rate, Too Lily handed a "Special Delivery" (a choker) to Rudo from her friend. She told Rudo to put it on after he left the stage.

Too Lily added that she enchanted the item to ensure it appeared different to others. Meanwhile, Rudo pressed Too Lily for more information, but she insisted that she was just a delivery girl and nothing more. However, she knew that a certain person wanted to meet Rudo and talk to him.

Ad

Enjin and others react to Rudo wearing a bra (Image via Kodansha)

After wishing Rudo good luck, Too Lily re-emerged on stage and left. Meanwhile, the item she gave Rudo appeared to everyone as a woman's undergarment. Undoubtedly, Enjin, Riyo, Amo, and others were stupefied by such a scene. At that moment, Rudo heard a barely audible voice from the Choker. As he listened closely to the voice, he heard something astonishing. It was the Choker Maker talking to him.

Ad

The Choker Maker addressed Rudo by his name and said that he had information about his father and a piece of the Watchman series if he wanted them. The chapter ended with the Choker Maker further telling Rudo that he (Rudo) would destroy the Doll Festival.

What to expect in Gachiakuta chapter 137? (speculative)

Rudo hears from the Choker Maker (Image via Kodansha)

Gachiakuta chapter 137 will likely show Rudo Surebrec's reaction to the Choker Maker's revelation that he would destroy the Doll Festival. He will likely inform Enjin and others about everything.

Ad

Moreover, Gachiakuta chapter 137 might also shift the focus to Kyoka's team as they plan to intercept the person with the "Terrorist Device." Interestingly, that device could be the item Rudo received from Too Lily. It remains to be seen if the Choker Maker's prophecy about Rudo destroying the Doll Festival comes true.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More