Gachiakuta chapter 135: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Gachiakuta chapter 135 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan. However, due to the differences in time zones, many manga lovers can access the chapter on April 22, 2025. Since the official staff hasn't announced a break yet, interested fans can read the chapter next week on Kodansha's K Manga service.
In the previous chapter, Too Lily dazzled the crowd with her magical performance at the Doll Festival's opening act. Rudo and others realized that she must be the White Crow they are searching for. Yet, Zanka wondered how they could talk to her, given that she's a celebrity figure.
At that moment, he remembered that they still had the Too Lily Raffle tickets, which would give them a chance to be on the stage with her. Given how the chapter ended, fans cannot wait to see what happens next in Gachiakuta chapter 135.
Gachiakuta chapter 135 release date and time
According to Kodansha's K Manga service, Gachiakuta chapter 135 will be released on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in most regions, and on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan, because of the varying time zones.
The release dates and times for Gachiakuta chapter 135, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:
Where to read Gachiakuta chapter 135?
Interested manga lovers can read Kei Urana's Gachiakuta chapter 135 on Kodansha's K Manga platform, accessible on web and app versions.
Yet, the service is limited only to the USA, Canada, Singapore, Mexico, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Taiwan, India, Philippines, and Brazil, thus far. Readers must purchase coins to access the chapters on this service.
Gachiakuta chapter 134 recap
Picking up the events from the previous issue, Gachiakuta chapter 134, titled Showtime, begins with the "Queen of Entertainment," Too Lily, commencing the opening event of the Doll's Festival. The crowd erupts in joy as Too Lily graces the stage.
Amo senses a unique fragrance surrounding the stage, while Rudo speculates that Too Lily must be the White Crow Kuro mentioned. Rudo becomes slightly annoyed by the fact that Kudo didn't outrightly tell him Too Lily's name. Following that, the chapter showcases Too Lily enchanting the crowd with her magical performance.
It's revealed that Too Lily's Wand is her Vital Instrument. She weaves her wand to conjure magical figures on stage. After finishing her performance, she thanks the crowd and leaves. Meanwhile, Zanka asks the most valid question: How are they going to talk to Too Lily?
Enjin and Riyo feel it's next to impossible since they are outsiders. At this moment, Zanka reminds them that they still have the Too Lily Raffle tickets, which would give them a chance to meet her on stage. However, it's a lottery system, where the chances of them winning are very slim. The chapter ends with a cliffhanger, with the event's host about to announce the winner's name.
What to expect in Gachiakuta chapter 135? (speculative)
Considering how the latest issue ended, Gachiakuta chapter 135 might reveal the winner of the Too Lily Raffle. There's a possibility that Fu might win the lottery, which would make the narrative interesting.
In addition to that, the chapter might show Rudo somehow meeting Too Lily, whom he would ask about the Choker Maker.
