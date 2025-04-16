Gachiakuta chapter 135: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Gachiakuta chapter 135 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan. However, due to the differences in time zones, many manga lovers can access the chapter on April 22, 2025. Since the official staff hasn't announced a break yet, interested fans can read the chapter next week on Kodansha's K Manga service.

Ad

In the previous chapter, Too Lily dazzled the crowd with her magical performance at the Doll Festival's opening act. Rudo and others realized that she must be the White Crow they are searching for. Yet, Zanka wondered how they could talk to her, given that she's a celebrity figure.

At that moment, he remembered that they still had the Too Lily Raffle tickets, which would give them a chance to be on the stage with her. Given how the chapter ended, fans cannot wait to see what happens next in Gachiakuta chapter 135.

Ad

Trending

Gachiakuta chapter 135 release date and time

Rudo, Enjin, and others (Image via Kodansha)

According to Kodansha's K Manga service, Gachiakuta chapter 135 will be released on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in most regions, and on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan, because of the varying time zones.

Ad

The release dates and times for Gachiakuta chapter 135, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Tuesday, April 22, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Tuesday, April 22, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, April 22, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Tuesday, April 22, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, April 22, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, April 22, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Wednesday, April 23, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, April 23, 2025 12:30 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to read Gachiakuta chapter 135?

Zanka, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Interested manga lovers can read Kei Urana's Gachiakuta chapter 135 on Kodansha's K Manga platform, accessible on web and app versions.

Ad

Yet, the service is limited only to the USA, Canada, Singapore, Mexico, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Taiwan, India, Philippines, and Brazil, thus far. Readers must purchase coins to access the chapters on this service.

Gachiakuta chapter 134 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

Picking up the events from the previous issue, Gachiakuta chapter 134, titled Showtime, begins with the "Queen of Entertainment," Too Lily, commencing the opening event of the Doll's Festival. The crowd erupts in joy as Too Lily graces the stage.

Amo senses a unique fragrance surrounding the stage, while Rudo speculates that Too Lily must be the White Crow Kuro mentioned. Rudo becomes slightly annoyed by the fact that Kudo didn't outrightly tell him Too Lily's name. Following that, the chapter showcases Too Lily enchanting the crowd with her magical performance.

Ad

Too Lily, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

It's revealed that Too Lily's Wand is her Vital Instrument. She weaves her wand to conjure magical figures on stage. After finishing her performance, she thanks the crowd and leaves. Meanwhile, Zanka asks the most valid question: How are they going to talk to Too Lily?

Ad

Enjin and Riyo feel it's next to impossible since they are outsiders. At this moment, Zanka reminds them that they still have the Too Lily Raffle tickets, which would give them a chance to meet her on stage. However, it's a lottery system, where the chances of them winning are very slim. The chapter ends with a cliffhanger, with the event's host about to announce the winner's name.

What to expect in Gachiakuta chapter 135? (speculative)

Rudo, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Considering how the latest issue ended, Gachiakuta chapter 135 might reveal the winner of the Too Lily Raffle. There's a possibility that Fu might win the lottery, which would make the narrative interesting.

Ad

In addition to that, the chapter might show Rudo somehow meeting Too Lily, whom he would ask about the Choker Maker.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More