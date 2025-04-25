Gachiakuta anime reveals new character PV and visual for Zanka ahead of July 2025 premiere

On Friday, April 25, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for the Gachiakuta anime unveiled a new character promotional video and visual, featuring Rudo's trainer in team Akuta, Zanka. The anime is slated to premiere in July 2025, i.e., in Summer 2025.

Ad

Under the production of BONES FILMS, Gachiakuta anime is based on the dark fantasy manga series, written and illustrated by Kei Urana. Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine has been serializing the series since 2022, with 14 volumes released so far.

Gachiakuta anime showcases Zanka's character design with a new PV and visual ahead of July 2025 release

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The official staff for the Gachiakuta anime revealed a new teaser promotional video on Friday, April 25, 2025. The short clip features a character visual for Zanka (VA: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka) - one of the members of the Cleaners in Team Akuta, whom Enjin appoints as Rudo's instructor in the narrative.

Drawn by the anime's character designer and chief animation director, Satoshi Ishino, the visual depicts Zanka with a dignified expression, carrying a stick around his neck, which happens to be his Vital Instrument. The visual also has a catchphrase in Japanese, which reads "Don't Underestimate Ordinary People" in English.

Ad

Furthermore, the short PV contains lines from Kei Urana's manga, symbolizing Zanka's charm in the series. In addition, the character logo visible in the visual is created by Ando Hideyoshi, the original manga's graffiti designer. Moreover, a comment from Zanka's voice actor, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, has arrived on the Gachiakuta anime's official website.

Zanka, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Films)

At first glance, Yoshitsugu-san felt that Zanka was blunt. However, he believes that Zanka is a character with strong beliefs at heart. When he received the script, he realized that Zanka was very different from what he had envisioned. Yoshitsugu-san further mentions how he comprehended Zanka's experiences and past that helped him play the character.

Ad

Gachiakuta anime stars Aoi Ichikawa as Rudo, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Zanka, Katsuyuki Konishi as Enjin, and Yumiri Hanamori as Riyo. More cast members shall be announced in the future. The official staff has previously unveiled character visuals for Rudo and Enjin.

Ad

Since the staff released Zanka's visual, only Riyo's is left to be disclosed. The series will premiere in July 2025 on the Agaru anime programming slot on 28 CBC and TBS networks in Japan. More information about the exact release date will be revealed in the future.

Fumihiko Suganuma directs the series at BONES FILMS, a subsidiary studio of Studio Bones, with Satoshi Ishino in charge of the character designs as the chief animation director. Hiroshi Seko is handling the series scripts, while Taku Iwasai is the music composer.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More