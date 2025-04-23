A Star Brighter Than the Sun anime reveals October 2025 release window and more

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 saw the official website for the television A Star Brighter Than the Sun anime series reveal its October 2025 release window and more. Alongside its release information, the anime also began streaming a new promotional video and revealed a new key visual, its main cast, and staff.
The roughly minute-long promotional video for the A Star Brighter Than the Sun anime previews the voice performances of its main cast, in addition to setting up the anime’s main plot. The series has notably cast the voice of Himitsu no AiPri’s Himari Aozora and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 4: Diamond Is Unbreakable’s Josuke Higashikata.
A Star Brighter Than the Sun anime to be produced by Studio KAI
The A Star Brighter Than the Sun anime’s starring cast includes Minori Fujidera as Sae Iwata, and Yuki Ono as Koki Kamishiro. Outside of their aforementioned most recognizable roles, they’re next best known as the voices of Flower and Asura’s Hana Haruyama and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’s Bazz-B, respectively. It is expected that additional main cast for the series will be announced in the coming months.
Aya Kobayashi is directing the television anime series at Studio KAI, with Yasuhiro Nakanishi in charge of series scripts. Jinfeng Zeng is designing the characters, with Natsumi Tabuchi and Miki Sakurai composing the music. As of this article’s writing, no theme song information for the series has been revealed. It is expected that this news, as well as additional staff members for the series, will be announced in the coming months.
The promotional video for the A Star Brighter Than the Sun anime focuses on main characters Fujidera and Kamishiro, highlighting their friendship from children to high schoolers. The key visual features them as their high school selves, wearing their respective school uniforms and standing in a classroom together. Viz Media releases the original manga series in English, and describes its first volume as follows:
“Sae and Kōki have been friends since childhood. One fateful day at the end of middle school, she has a revelation: Koki has grown up! Now they're in high school, and she has another revelation: she has feelings for Kōki! But Sae isn't the only girl who does… The question is, who does Kōki have feelings for?!”
The A Star Brighter Than the Sun anime series will serve as the television anime adaptation of mangaka Kazune Kawahara’s original series of the same name. The manga began serialization in Shueisha’s Bessatsu Margaret magazine in June 2021, where it is still ongoing with regular serialization today. The manga has been collected into 10 compilation volumes, with an 11th releasing on April 24 in Japan. Of these 11, two are available or planned for release in English.
