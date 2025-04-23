Wandance anime reveals October 2025 release and main cast with new visual

On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for Wandance anime unveiled a teaser visual and announced that the series will premiere in October 2025. In addition, the official staff has revealed two main cast members for the series.

Produced by Madhouse and Cyclone Graphics, Wandance anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous dance-themed manga series, written and illustrated by Coffee. Kodansha's Monthly Afternoon magazine has been serializing the manga since January 2019, with 13 tankobon volumes released thus far.

Wandance anime set to debut in October 2025, starring Koki Uchiyama and Hina Yomiya

On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, the official staff shared a teaser visual and announced the October 2025 debut date for Wandance anime, based on Coffee's eponymous manga series. However, an exact release date for the series is yet to be disclosed. Disney+ had earlier announced that it would exclusively stream the series.

The teaser visual depicts the main heroine, Hikari Wanda, dancing against a vibrant blue background. The illustration captures her confidence and showcases her radiant silver hair. Moreover, the visual contains the logo for the Wandance anime.

Details regarding the main cast have also arrived on the anime's website and X handle. Koki Uchiyama stars as the male protagonist, Kaboku Kotani, a first-year high school student, enchanted by Hikari Wanda's dance. The other cast member is Hina Yomiya, who features as Kotani's freestyle partner, Hikari Wanda. The anime's staff has shared character designs for the main cast.

Comments from the voice actors have also arrived on the anime's website. Koki Uchiyama says he will continue voicing Kotani from the original PV, and he looks forward to seeing how their (Kaboku and Hikari) dance will be expressed in animation.

The voice actor thinks that the addition of music and character voice will allow fans to enjoy the charm of the visual expression. Likewise, Hina Yomiya mentions that while reading the original work, she was inspired by Hikari and others' sparkling passion and feelings for dance.

Coming to the staff, Michiya Kao, who has previously worked as the visual effects supervisor for Bubble (2022), is directing Wandance anime at the joint production of Madhouse and Cyclone Graphics, with the K-pop Choreographer, RIEHATA, as the show's dance producer. More staff members will be revealed in the future.

About the Wandance anime

Based on the original manga series by Coffee, Wandance anime centers on Kaboku Kotani, a first-year high school student, who doesn't want to draw much attention to himself, yet wants to get along with his friends. Yet, things don't go his way as he stands out from the crowd.

At this moment, he notices another first-year student named Hikari Wanda, dancing with complete freedom. Kaboku wonders whether he can also achieve such a state of freedom. Thus, he joins a dance club and becomes Hikari's freestyle dance partner.

