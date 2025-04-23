Mechanical Marie anime confirms Fall 2025 premiere, main cast, and staff, with teaser PV

On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, the official website and X account for the Mechanical Marie anime released the first teaser promotional video, confirming that the series will premiere in Fall 2025. Additionally, the brief clip introduced the anime's main cast and staff members.

Produced by Zero-G and Liber, Mechanical Marie anime serves as an adaptation of the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Aki Akimoto. The mangaka initially launched the series as a one-shot project in Hakusensha's LaLa magazine. Later, the magazine serialized the manga from June 2020 to June 2023, releasing six tankobon volumes.

Mechanical Marie anime's teaser PV confirms Fall 2025 release window, cast, and staff

According to the latest promotional video shared by the official team on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, the Mechanical Marie anime will debut in Fall 2025. However, the team has not yet revealed an exact release date. Notably, the brief video offers fans a peek at the series.

The teaser promotional video features Marie, a former genius martial artist who serves as a robot maid for Arthur, the heir to a powerful conglomerate who despises humans. The preview illustrates Marie's daily struggles to keep her true identity as a human being hidden.

According to the official team, Nao Toyama voices Marie in the Mechanical Marie anime, while Haruki Ishiya lends his voice to Arthur. In an inheritance battle, assassins continually target Arthur, so he avoids interactions with humans except for his mechanical robot, Marie. It's clear that he's unaware that Marie is, in fact, a human.

In addition to the teaser PV, the official staff unveiled a key visual for the Mechanical Marie anime. The illustration shows Marie, dressed in a maid's uniform, with Arthur on her lap. The visual emphasizes Arthur, who despises people, as he opens his heart only to Marie.

As for the staff, Junji Nishimura directs the series, produced jointly by Zero-G and Liber, with Mariko Kunisawa overseeing the series scripts. Yoko Kikuchi, who previously worked on The Demon Prince of Momochi House, is designated as the character designer, while Yasuharu Takanashi and Johannes Nilsson are the music composers. More staff members will likely be revealed in the future.

A brief synopsis of the Mechanical Marie anime

Marie, as seen in the PV (Image via Zero-G and Liber)

Based on Aki Akimoto's manga, the Mechanical Marie anime centers on Marie, a former martial arts champion who now hides her identity while working undercover as a robot maid in the mansion of Arthur, the heir to a powerful conglomerate. Interestingly, Arthur has many enemies for being an heir, so he's constantly facing assassins.

As a result, he develops a deep-seated hatred for humans. This leads Marie to question whether she would be executed if Arthur were to discover that she is human.Nevertheless, Marie diligently fulfills her duties and maintains a stoic expression to protect Arthur from his adversaries.The plot becomes complex, however, as Arthur starts to develop feelings for her.

